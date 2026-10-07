Watchdog says Budget 2027 puts finances on ‘worse trajectory’, Dáil passes first measures

Main reads

Opinion: Somewhat muted reaction from all sides to budget

Tánaiste, Minister for Finance and leader of Fine Gael Simon Harris TD and Minister for Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Public Service Reform and Digitalisation, Jack Chambers TD detailing the details of Budget 2027 to the media, in Government Buildings. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

The first budget of the Simon Harris-Jack Chambers combination, and the second of this Coalition, was presented on Tuesday to a somewhat muted reaction from all sides, writes Political Editor Pat Leahy.

Virtually all its main features had been flagged in advance and there were no last-minute surprises to excite supporters or inflame opponents; surprises, after all, can be risky and this Government is highly risk-averse.

The budget speeches were mostly received in polite silence. Government supporters were appreciative, but hardly ecstatic; Opposition TDs were critical but not exactly brimming with righteous fury. The responses flooding into the inboxes of TDs and journalists from the army of interest groups were mostly of the “we welcome ... but not enough was done” variety.

If a budget is an opportunity for a government to provide a statement of what it is about, then this Government is about keeping things going as they are, making incremental improvements, and above all, not annoying anyone.

Read the full article here.

Do you have questions on what Budget 2027 means for you?

The Irish Times has an expert team on hand to answer your queries. You can submit your question in the form below.

Questions will be answered in our Budget Q&A going live today by our experts: Irish Times Deputy Business Editor Dominic Coyle, Beryl Power, director at PwC and Ruth Gilligan, manager, at PwC Private Client Services.

Loading…

The Irish Times view: Coalition being driven by events

What’s our view on the budget? Well, you can find it here.

The final few paragraphs of our Editorial today reads: “The Government, like many others, is running to try to keep up with cost-of-living pressures. There are tough decisions here, for sure, but this is not an excuse for a lack of longer-term thinking.

“And while it has some welcome measures, the budget gives the impression of a Government responding to events, rather than shaping them. Given the international upheavals this is understandable, to an extent. But continuing to base a public finance strategy on the health of a half dozen multinationals does not look wise.”

Main Points - Full list of Budget 2027 measures

If you want to check what is in the budget here is our detailed list of the Budget 2027 main points.

And here are some of the details on the €1.3 billion income tax package.

Level at which workers enter 40 per cent income tax rate increased from the current €44,000 for a single person to €46,500

Personal tax credit, PAYE and earned income credit to increase by €125

2 per cent band of USC increased by €1,600 to €30,300

Minister for Finance Simon Harris said the changes would see workers earning €50,000 a year paying more than €700 less in income tax and USC.

Sharp criticism from Fiscal Advisory Council

Trying to make sense of it all, Political Editor Pat Leahy writes in our lead story this morning that the Government “unveiled an €8.5 billion budget package on Tuesday to bring public spending to a record level, and drew sharp criticism from the State’s budgetary watchdog for increasing the reliance on ‘high-risk corporation tax’.

“The package will bring public spending to €125.6 billion next year despite tensions in Government over the insistence of Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers to limit spending growth to 6 per cent next year.”

Good morning, and welcome to our live coverage on the day after Budget 2027. We will be bringing you more details, analysis and reaction over the day.

So, if you are catching up, reaction to the budget has been mixed. The total package of €8.5 billion involves a huge amount of extra spending and yet many groups - notably those struggling with fuel bills - aren’t too happy.

And spare a thought for Patrick O’Donovan, who suffered a very public rebuff when his widely touted plan for a €100 “culture card” voucher for 16-year-olds to attend cultural events was absent from the final document.