Aer Lingus jobs cuts plan vague, says cabin crew union

Aer Lingus has not given enough information on proposed jobs cuts to begin redundancy talks, cabin crew trade union Fórsa said.

The airline is seeking to lay off up to 500 workers, 70 pilots, 140 cabin crew and 290 head office staff to cut costs and meet targets set by its owner, International Airlines Group (IAG).

But Aer Lingus has not provided enough information to date to allow the parties to begin consultations that Irish labour law required, Fórsa told airline members in a newsletter.

The union branded the information provided so far as “vague and unambiguous”.

Before talks begin on the cost-cutting plan, Aer Lingus must provide clear information on the posts affected, the reasons for the cuts, measures considered to avoid job losses and opening proposals for a voluntary redundancy deal, the union said.

[ Aer Lingus head office staff seek to stall job cuts talksOpens in new window ]

Fórsa also argued that it would be inappropriate to start consultations before a similar process sought by IAG’s European Works Council (EWC) with Aer Lingus’s owner has been completed.

Pilots and head office staff have taken the same position on the EWC process.

Aer Lingus says the council has no role as the airline’s proposals only affect Irish-based staff and are not transnational.

Consequently the airline says the process is only subject to Irish law, which requires a 30-day consultation with staff.

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“Aer Lingus is conducting the consultation in line with its statutory obligations under the relevant legislation,” the airline said on Wednesday.

Under European law, employers with businesses in EU member states must consult their works councils on such matters as restructuring and likely lay offs.

While the councils’ membership include union representatives, they cannot orchestrate industrial action. Their rights only stretch to consultation and information.

Fórsa and Siptu have met Aer Lingus to discuss the head office job cuts. The Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association met management last week.