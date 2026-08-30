Leopardstown officials hoping Ed Walker is ‘greedy’ for Champion Stakes with Almaqam

Almaqam (yellow) at York Racecourse earlier this month may compete in the Royal Bahrain Irish Champions Stakes at Leopardstown. Photograph: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Leopardstown officials will keep their fingers crossed that English trainer Ed Walker adopts a plucky attitude with his star performer Almaqam and sends him for Saturday week’s Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes.

The €1.25 million feature is the most valuable contest of the Irish Champions Festival, which this year contains seven Group One prizes for the first time.

Leopardstown also hosts the newly promoted Golden Fleece Stakes for two-year-olds over nine furlongs. Won last year by Benvenuto Cellini, it is named after the brilliant but ill-fated 1982 Epsom Derby hero who was unbeaten in four starts but died shortly after being retired to stud.

Nevertheless, it is the Champion Stakes around which so much of the festival worth more than €5 million in prize money revolves.

Constitution River is a general 9-4 favourite to deliver Aidan O’Brien a 14th success in the race, with his stable companion Benvenuto Cellini next best in the betting.

With uncertainty about where the Juddmonte International winner Item runs next, and older stars Ombudsman and Calandagan likely to be kept in reserve for global prizes later in the season, meaningful opposition to Ballydoyle might yet prove to be scarce.

Ground conditions could prove crucial and with the skies having finally opened after two months of drought, easy going might yet tempt Walker into bringing Almaqam back to Ireland.

Winner of the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh in May, Almaqam was only denied Juddmonte glory at York in the final stride by Item. He was 3½ lengths ahead of Constitution River in third.

Soft ground is vital to the five-year-old entire and Walker is confident he will get that in October’s Champion Stakes at Ascot. But he isn’t ruling out a trip to this country beforehand.

“It’s so difficult to know what to do next as he emptied his tank at York and the last 50 yards was a hard watch.

“He put everything into that race and has come out of it really well. But it’s just a question of do you back up three weeks later at Leopardstown and run the risk of him being flat. If he is flat, then you’ve also potentially screwed up both Leopardstown and Ascot,” Walker said.

“The safe and boring option is to just prepare him to Ascot and we’re chatting to the team a lot and I’m not sure what his plans are after Ascot and into next year. But Ascot is his main target and it’s just if we decide to be greedy along the way or not.

Darkness Falls won impressively at the Curragh on Saturday. Photograph: Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

“The two who beat him at Ascot last year, Calandagan and Ombudsman, don’t sound like certainties to be there and you’d like to think he will get his ground on Champions Day.

“We’ve had the two driest summers ever, which has been frustrating and made it hard to campaign him as he’s big horse that you are trying to keep fit and not wanting to hammer him for the sake of it.

“It’s a shame really as he showed at York when he does get his conditions, he’s pretty damn good,” he added.

One intended starter in the €400,000 Golden Fleece at Leopardstown will be Saturday’s impressive seven-length Curragh maiden winner Darkness Falls.

“He’s a Camelot with a lot of class. He’s a beautiful mover, so ground won’t matter to him,” Aidan O’Brien confirmed.

Separately, Grand National winner Patrick Mullins travels to Epsom on Monday to try to secure more “Derby” glory for himself. The most successful amateur jockey in racing history has twice before landed the amateur riders’ version of Epsom’s most famous prize.

This time he’s booked for last year’s winner Gordon Grey, who’s now in the care of trainer George Baker. Mullins, a Derby winner in 2013 and 2015, was sixth in the race a year ago on a Baker runner.

David Dunsdon is on the fancied lightweight Edward Sexton. The Englishman rode Sirius to a shock 50-1 success in Irish racing’s own “amateur Derby” at the Galway festival two years ago.

There is UK bank-holiday Monday jumps action at Downpatrick where Declan Queally’s Rightnowfolks can complete a profitable August in the concluding handicap chase.

A winner over fences at Wexford earlier this month, he followed up over fences at Tramore and still looks fairly treated. His winning course form is always a plus around Downpatrick’s gradients.

Roscommon’s flat action sees stalwart performer Earls try to win one of the seven-furlong handicaps for a third time. Gavin Cromwell’s charge won it last year and in 2022.