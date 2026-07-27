Consumer watchdog issues more than 30 notices over pricing and display issues

Under consumer legislation, traders must display the full price on or near the products they sell so consumers can make informed choices. Photograph: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Outlets trading under banners including Centra, Spar, Homesavers and Mr Price were among the retailers who fell foul of the consumer watchdog in recent months, according to its latest update.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) published details of enforcement actions against traders in Donegal, Dublin, Galway, Kerry, Waterford and Wicklow, with convenience stores and homeware shops featuring prominently on the list, along with a Donegal pub, a Wicklow deli and an online car parts retailer.

Thirty one fixed payment notices and compliance notices were issued to 18 traders across the country for a range of consumer rights breaches, including failure to comply with price display laws and giving consumers misleading information about their rights.

The measures are the result of inspections and investigations carried out by CCPC officers in store and online.

Under consumer legislation, traders must display the full price on or near the products they sell so consumers can make informed choices. Licensed premises must display a comprehensive price list inside each drinking area and a set 16-item list at the entrance.

A Centra on Church Rd in Greystones, Co Wicklow, was issued three fixed payment notices over the failure to display prices, while a Spar on Strand Rd in Bray, Co Wicklow, was issued two fixed payment notices. Another Spar outlet based on St Patrick’s St in Dublin 8 was issued one fixed payment notice, as was a Eurospar on the Ballymun Rd in Dublin 9.

Other retailers, including Connemara Horse and Country in Clifden and the Hen and Hog in Ashford, Co Wicklow, were also issued with fines for failing to display prices.

Certain goods must have a unit price displayed so consumers can compare the cost of similar products sold in different sizes, making it easier to find the best value.

A Homesavers in Ballyshannon, Co Donegal, was issued three fixed payment notices in connection with breaches in this area.A Mr Price in Kingsmeadow, Co Waterford, was also issued three fixed payment notices, as was another Homesavers in Letterkenny.

Traders must not mislead consumers about their rights under the law, from the 14-day cooling-off period for online purchases to the right to redress for faulty goods.

Pure Fashions Ltd trading as pureonline.ie with an address in Letterkenny, Co Donegal, was issued three compliance notices, while MicksGarage.com, with an address in Dublin 10, was issued two compliance notices. Christmas HQ in Stephens Green, Dublin 2, was issued one compliance notice.

“Consumer protection law supports consumers to make informed choices when shopping,” said Brian McHugh of the CCPC. “Whether online or in store, traders must not mislead consumers about their rights. Consumers must be able to compare prices, get redress for faulty goods, and use the 14-day cooling-off period for online purchases across the EU.”

He said CCPC enforcement teams carry out inspections throughout the year, adding that “consumer reports help us to identify areas of concern and potential bad practice by traders, so we strongly encourage people to report potential consumer law breaches to us”.