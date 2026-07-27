Off-duty police officer detains man who attacked three women with knives in Paris

French police block a street after a knife-wielding man wounded three women in Paris on Monday. Photograph: Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP/Getty

French police detained a man on Monday after he attacked three women with knives near Porte de Clichy in Paris, the country’s interior minister ​Laurent Nunez told reporters.

The man attacked the three women, who were aged ⁠19, 24 and 36, with two kitchen knives, severely wounding ‌two ‌of ​them, Nunez said.

Video aired on social platform X and verified by Reuters showed a man with ⁠long black hair, wearing ​a cream tracksuit and wielding one ​big knife in each hand, stabbing and attempting to attack ‌a young woman.

It is ​unclear whether the woman was injured. Another part of the video ⁠shows the same man ⁠lying ​on the ground, immobilised by bystanders, while the two knives are lying nearby on a pedestrian crossing.

“It is Allah who commanded me,” the man lying down is heard saying.

Nunez said the man was detained by an off-duty police officer. “I pay tribute to him, it was a ‌courageous act,” he added.

The ⁠motive for the attack remains unknown, Nunez said, adding police had not yet verified the identity of the attacker, ‌whose declarations during his arrest were “incoherent”.

The French national antiterrorist prosecutor’s office ​said it was weighing whether to open an ​investigation. – Reuters