Food market plan scaled back and Irish deal-making hits €33.2bn

Intel's €12.3 billion acquisition of Apollo's stake in its Leixlip semiconductor plant was the biggest transaction in the first half of 2026, William Fry said. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

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Plans to remodel three buildings on Tara Street and demolish three others on George’s Quay in Dublin city centre to make way for a bar and food market have been scaled back years after they were initially approved. Stephen Conneely has the story.

Irish technology, media and telecommunications companies have been a bright spot for the M&A market so far this year, according to William Fry’s latest review of the deal-making landscape. Transaction values almost tripled to €33.2 billion in the first half of 2026 despite a 17 per cent dip in the volume of deals agreed.

As US banking behemoth Citi prepares to make the move to its new north docklands home, Ronald Quinlan takes us inside the group’s new $650 million European headquarters, speaking to head of enterprise services and public affairs Ed Skyler. “I think that people are going to walk into that building and they are going to feel like they are someplace special,” Skyler says.

In our Q&A this week, Dominic Coyle answers a question from a reader who is about to come off their fixed-term mortgage and is wondering what options are available to them.

It’s little wonder that two-thirds of white-collar workers say that they yearn for their old working life, before artificial intelligence (AI) became embedded in their workplaces, writes Emma Jacobs in her latest column for the FT. Many believe the technology inhibits creativity while employers’ flip-flopping AI policies have discombobulated others.

One of UK prime minister Andy Burnham’s big projects is to devolve power to cities and regions. Yet, if he plans to be successful, experience on the island of Ireland suggests that serious thought needs to be given to governance, writes economist John FitzGerald in this week’s column.

In Monday’s opinion piece, Kay Murphy, founder of AI and tech advisory firm Kamu, argues that Airbus’s decision to move 70 of its most critical systems off Amazon’s cloud on to French provider Scaleway’s should trigger alarm bells in Ireland. The State has built two decades of prosperity on being the US cloud’s European home, but the winds of change appear to be blowing in our direction, she writes.

Finally, in Me & My Money, comedian John Colleary tells Tony Clayton-Lea about his most extravagant purchase: “It was a guitar, an American Fender Telecaster with TV Jones pickups. One for the purists, not me.”

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