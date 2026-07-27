ChatGPT maker OpenAI selects Dublin docklands offices for new EU hub

OpenAI will take on the lease at Iput’s Tropical Fruit Warehouse scheme on Sir John Rogerson’s Quay. for its European hub. Photograph: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Artificial intelligence (AI) giant OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, has selected an 88,000 sq ft office development in Dublin’s south docklands as its new European headquarters.

The Sam Altman-helmed company, which has been on the hunt for a new hub in the capital over the past year, announced on Monday that it will take on the lease at Iput’s Tropical Fruit Warehouse scheme on Sir John Rogerson’s Quay.

OpenAI, which is backed by Microsoft, said it will also create 250 new jobs in Dublin over the next two years as it builds out its European headquarters.

“We continue to invest and grow in Ireland as we meet increasing demand across the region,” said Emma Redmond, head of OpenAI Ireland in a statement. “Our new EU headquarters reflects our long-term commitment, helping businesses, developers and communities benefit from our innovation.”

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