Business

ChatGPT maker OpenAI selects Dublin docklands offices for new EU hub

AI giant to take on lease at Iput’s Tropical Fruit Warehouse site on Sir John Rogerson’s Quay

OpenAI will take on the lease at Iput’s Tropical Fruit Warehouse scheme on Sir John Rogerson’s Quay. for its European hub. Photograph: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie
OpenAI will take on the lease at Iput’s Tropical Fruit Warehouse scheme on Sir John Rogerson’s Quay. for its European hub. Photograph: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie
Ian Curran
Mon Jul 27 2026 - 12:151 MIN READ

Artificial intelligence (AI) giant OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT, has selected an 88,000 sq ft office development in Dublin’s south docklands as its new European headquarters.

The Sam Altman-helmed company, which has been on the hunt for a new hub in the capital over the past year, announced on Monday that it will take on the lease at Iput’s Tropical Fruit Warehouse scheme on Sir John Rogerson’s Quay.

OpenAI, which is backed by Microsoft, said it will also create 250 new jobs in Dublin over the next two years as it builds out its European headquarters.

“We continue to invest and grow in Ireland as we meet increasing demand across the region,” said Emma Redmond, head of OpenAI Ireland in a statement. “Our new EU headquarters reflects our long-term commitment, helping businesses, developers and communities benefit from our innovation.”

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Ian Curran

Ian Curran

Ian Curran is a Business reporter with The Irish Times
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