Tech firm TEKenable expects more jobs and revenue with new partnership programme

TEKenable expects to create at least 30 jobs over the coming year

Irish technology solutions firm TEKenable expects to create at least 30 jobs over the coming year thanks to a new partnership programme it launched on Thursday, which is also “expected to drive 20 to 30 per cent of the company’s overall revenue growth within three years”.

The programme will introduce “a structured framework for working with cloud providers, independent software vendors, academic institutions and delivery partners,” the company said in a statement.

Company filings for 2024 show the firm registered €18.13 million in turnover that year, resulting in a pretax profit of €1.05 million – close to double its figure for 2023.

The 30 new positions span across project management, business analysis and software engineering, “reflecting the breadth of skills required to meet growing demand for cloud, AI, automation and related services,” it added.

The Dublin-based IT consulting and software development firm already employs about 215 people across offices in Ireland, the UK, Spain, South Africa, Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates – some of whom work in hybrid environments.

Founded in 2002 by Nick Connors and Peter Rose, the company employed just 50 people at the beginning of 2020, but has continued to upscale following demand for low-code delivery models and international expansion.

“By strengthening existing relationships and initiating new collaborations, TEKenable aims to accelerate joint go-to-market activity and drive co-innovation,” the company said.

This will help it to “deliver greater value for businesses using transformation to drive profitable growth and make tangible efficiency gains,” it added

Kieran Kenefick, TEKenable’s newly-appointed head of partnerships, said “this programme is about building strategic relationships that allow us to deliver greater value for customers across cloud, AI, automation and enterprise applications”.

“As this gains momentum, it will require us to grow our team in tandem,” he said, “ensuring the expansion of our service offerings comes with the same promise of consistent delivery”.

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“There is significant opportunity to deepen collaboration across cloud ecosystems as well as specialist technology providers and academic institutions,” he continued.

“By formalising our partnership strategy, we are creating a stronger framework for innovation, joint go-to-market opportunities, and long-term growth for both TEKenable and our partners,” Kenefick said.

TEKenable provides end-to-end cloud technology solutions to facilitate improvements in organisations’ operations. It recently renewed its Microsoft AI Platform on Azure Advanced Specialisation accreditation and is a Salesforce partner.

The company sells its digital services to mid- and large-scale businesses across the public sector, healthcare, financial services, aviation, agriculture and food.

It was named Technology Business of the Year in 2019 at the All Ireland Business Awards and has been listed in the Deloitte Fast50 for the past seven years.