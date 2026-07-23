Edenderry Garda station still closed after gardaí got ‘very ill’ handling seized vapes

Edenderry Garda station remains closed for specialist deep cleaning after two gardaí became seriously unwell while processing seized vapes at the Co Offaly station on Wednesday and were taken to hospital.

The gardaí were involved in processing vape products seized from a commercial premises. They were expected to remain in hospital under medical assessment overnight.

Garda sources said the two members of the force who were handling the items became “very ill” after being overpowered as they processed and bagged items from the haul. Cannabis vapes emit fumes and also include lithium batteries.

“It’s possible some of these vapes had leaked or were poorly constructed and you’ve got a leak or fumes off the vapes and that’s what made them ill,” said one source.

“Lithium batteries can also be tricky and if they handled the batteries and there was also fumes and leaks, especially in a tight space on a hot day, it could be a combination of all of those factors.”

While the two gardaí were expected to recover, sources stressed they were not hospitalised for observation or out of an abundance of caution. Instead, they had become “very unwell”.

Gardaí are regularly seizing vapes containing cannabis products, which are being smuggled illegally internationally, including into Ireland. They are often made in a manner that would not meet safety standards required of legal vapes.

Two weeks ago, in an operation led by the Garda’s Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, cannabis vapes and cannabis edibles, or gummies, valued at about €2 million were seized in one operation.

That operation was centred on key locations, residential and commercial premises, in Castlebar, Longford, Drogheda and Carlow

A series of searches was carried out after gardaí became aware of retail premises, including vaping shops, selling illegal cannabis products.

The raids resulted in the seizure of “substantial quantities of cannabis-infused jellies, cannabis oil-infused vapes and ‘reefer’ cigarettes containing HHC [hexahydrocannabinol] and THC [tetrahydrocannabinol]”.

An Garda Síochána said it was providing “welfare support” to the two members affected in Co Offaly and their families.

It said Edenderry Garda station would remain closed pending further examination and specialist deep cleaning was to take place on Thursday. Policing services in the area are being provided from Tullamore Garda station.

It is understood gardaí do not suspect any sinister motive behind the incident.