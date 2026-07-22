Google operations add €10bn to Irish economy, research finds

The Bakery, Google's newest building in Dublin, will accommodate up to 1,900 of the company's Irish-based staff

New research indicates tech giant Google’s operations added €10 billion to Ireland’s economy last year, with the search and ads business named as one of the biggest contributors.

The research, which was carried out by Implement Consulting Group for Google, also found cloud was still outperforming artificial intelligence in economic impact, at an estimated €2.2 billion versus just under €900 million for AI workflows.

It estimates the company supports up to 18,000 jobs in Ireland through its activities here.

Overall, the report said Google’s products and platforms contribute €4 billion to the economy, with search and ads at €3 billion, while Android and Google contributed an estimated €370 million by enabling businesses to connect with customers in global markets.

Its infrastructure and offices, including data centres, accounted for €3 billion, with office operations contributing €2.2 billion.

Google’s main Irish operations paid just under €575 million in corporate tax in 2024, the most recent accounts on file.

“There is always redistribution as the economy progresses, but what is important as well is the size of the cake also progresses, and in that increased capabilities that you get there are very interesting things,” said Google’s chief economist Dr Fabien Curto Millet.

“But what technology has done in a very meaningful way is it has increased the capabilities of SMEs; it tends to have a levelling effect.”

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AI is expected to continue to contribute to the economy, even as the technology has been blamed for some high-profile job losses in the tech sector. Millet said some of the announcements had been accused of “AI-washing”, with companies blaming artificial intelligence for losses that were implemented for other reasons.

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“The right framework to think about this is jobs lost, jobs gained, jobs changed,” he said. “The last category is where we will see most of the action. I believe that most of the jobs in our economy will be transformed by AI.”

The report also highlighted Google’s work in upskilling people to benefit from the AI economy.

Google has invested heavily in AI as the race to win over consumers and businesses has gathered pace. Previous figures released by Google estimate the new generation of technology could contribute up to €45 billion a year to the economy as a whole within a decade.

The report estimates the economy saw a €6 billion uplift from the technology last year, with improved productivity and decision support. That is expected to grow further but will take some work, Millet warned.

“There is a large potential ahead of us but it’s a potential, it is something that does not land automatically,” said Millet. “The technology advances fast but all the things that interface with humans, institutions, need a little bit more time. Are we doing the right things? Yes, but we need to do them maybe a little bit faster because AI is coming at us faster than previous general-purpose technologies.”

The report was released alongside the official unveiling of Google’s newest building in Dublin, known as The Bakery. The property, which is located on the site of the original 1874 City of Dublin Bakery, adds 325,000sq ft to Google’s footprint in Ireland and will accommodate up to 1,900 of its Irish-based staff next year.