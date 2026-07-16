Darragh O’Brien to axe Dublin Airport cap ‘as soon as possible’

Passengers at Dublin Airport. Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien will axe or amend the 32 million a year limit on passengers at Dublin Airport 'as soon as possible' after key legislation passed the final stages in the Oireachtas. Photograph: Frank Veale

Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien will axe or amend the 32-million-a-year limit on passengers at Dublin Airport “as soon as possible” after key legislation passed the final stages in the Oireachtas.

President Catherine Connolly signed the Dublin Airport (Passenger Capacity) Act 2026 into law on Thursday, giving the Minister power to “revoke or amend” the controversial passenger cap.

O’Brien pledged that planners would carry out the environmental assessments needed within strict timetables set out in the law to allow him order that the cap be changed or axed “as soon as possible”.

“I plan to immediately commence the relevant provisions of the act to enable An Coimisiún Pleanála to undertake the necessary environmental assessments,” said the Minister.

The law allows for the entire process to take up to 28 weeks at most, but a department spokeswoman stressed that O’Brien intends to complete it in far less time.

The 19-year-old passenger limit has been the subject of a row involving the Government, airlines and airport operator DAA that has dragged since air travel emerged from Covid curbs in 2022.

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The High Court stalled its implementation in 2024 while it sought rulings from the European courts on key issues raised in an action taken by Aer Lingus, Ryanair and a group of North American airlines.

A Court of Justice of the European Union ruling on those issues is imminent and could force regulators to implement the limit unless it is dealt with through legislation or the planning system.

Almost 37 million passengers used Dublin Airport last year and imposing the limit would force airlines to radically cut traffic, hitting jobs, tourism and business.

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Airlines warned politicians earlier this year that traffic would be unlikely to return to Dublin should that happen, inflicting long-term damage on the Republic’s economy.

The Government pledged to end the cap, following consultation with stakeholders, when it took office last year. O’Brien subsequently said he issue was one of his priorities.

However, airlines have criticised the time that politicians have taken to pass the legislation in light of the looming legal deadlines.

DAA has sought permission from Fingal County Council to lift the limit in an application seeking to extend the airport’s facilities.

The Irish Aviation Authority this week predicted that passenger numbers could hit 44 million in five years.