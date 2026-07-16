AI trade boost for economy, and why you will need a €41,000-a-year pension

Workers on the production line at the Zeekr factory in Ningbo, China. Chinese car exports have hit record levels, heightening tensions with Europe. Photograph: Qilai Shen/The New York Times

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Imports and exports of products used in the infrastructure that supports AI will have a noticeable, positive impact on Irish trade and investment this year, a new report from Ibec has found. Ian Curran has the details.

Irish workers reckon they will need €41,000 a year from their pension for a comfortable retirement, according to a new survey by Royal London. Barry O’Halloran reports.

In our Ask the Lawyer column, the house deeds of a reader’s late mother are missing and they wonder if it’s possible to get another copy. Joanne Hunt gets the view of a legal expert.

In our tech column, Ciara O’Brien explains how the EU’s new €3-an-item charge for parcels coming from outside the bloc has become fertile territory for scammers.

Scotiabank Ireland is set to pay a $315 million dividend to its Canadian parent after a year of soaring profits at its Dublin-based EU hub. Joe Brennan has the details.

In our Innovation feature this week, Olive Keogh meets the men who wanted to build gyms but ended up creating the software to run them.

Chinese car exports topping one million per month has deepened anxiety in Europe’s automobile industry, writes Denis Staunton, our man in Beijing.

Irish lenders will see little gain from a key part of an EU banking competitiveness plan that is due to be unveiled on Friday, writes Cantillon.

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