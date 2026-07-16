AI ‘co-workers’ expected within three years, survey finds

While the use of AI has raised concerns among some workers, others are expecting to reap benefits. Photograph: iStock

Twenty per cent of Irish workers believe they will be working alongside artificial intelligence (AI) colleagues in the next three years, despite unease that they may become redundant as a result.

But the research from Landmark Technologies found that although 25 per cent feared losing their jobs to these AI co-workers, almost 40 per cent said they thought the technology would make work more efficient.

The survey questioned 1,000 employees in Ireland on their attitudes towards AI and the technology’s use in the workplace.

Twenty-nine per cent believe AI assistants will progress past basic administration in the next three years, making judgment-based decisions such as deciding on meetings or email priorities.

Another 12 per cent think remote coworkers could be represented in the office by holograms.

While the use of AI has raised concerns among some workers, others are expecting to reap benefits. Better work-life balance is anticipated by 29 per cent of staff, while 27 per cent say it could free up more time for creative and strategic thinking. A similar number expect the technology to enable more flexible hours to accommodate family commitments.

But businesses have been warned to be rsponsible about its integration into the workplace.

“AI is rapidly moving from being a productivity tool to becoming a digital colleague that supports employees in their day-to-day work. The next few years will increasingly see organisations adopt AI assistants that can automate routine tasks and help employees make better decisions. However, businesses must ensure that these technologies are introduced responsibly, with governance and compliance in mind,” said Ken Kelleher, managing director of Landmark Technologies.

“As AI becomes more embedded in the workplace, businesses have an important role to play in helping employees understand how it can make their jobs easier. By providing the right training, organisations can reduce uncertainty and help employees see AI as a valuable colleague, enabling them to focus on their work instead of worrying about being replaced.”