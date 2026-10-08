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Energy prices drive Irish consumer price inflation to highest level since January 2024

Energy product prices increased by 13.7% in 12 months to September, CSO says

Rising energy prices pushed Irish inflation to its highest level in two years in September, according to the CSO.
Rising energy prices pushed Irish inflation to its highest level in two years in September, according to the CSO.
Ian Curran
Thu Oct 08 2026 - 13:321 MIN READ

A surge in home energy bills last month drove consumer price inflation in the Irish economy to its highest level in more than two years, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) said on Thursday.

A basket of Irish consumer goods was 4.1 per cent higher in September than the same month last year, with the annual rate of increase rising from a level of 3.7 per cent in August.

That was the fastest annual rate of increase since January 2024, the CSO said.

It means that prices in the Irish economy increased at a faster pace in September than the previous month. The statistics agency’s consumer price index (CPI) increased by 0.2 per cent between August and September.

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The headline increase was driven by a surge in the price of energy products, including electricity, gas and other household fuels, which were up by 13.7 per cent in the year to September.

Home heating oil prices rise almost 60% ]

Petrol prices, meanwhile, increased by 14 per cent in the 12 months to the end of September, with diesel up by 22 per cent.

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Ian Curran

Ian Curran

Ian Curran is a Business reporter with The Irish Times
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