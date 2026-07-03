Clerical and high-tech workers most at risk from AI growth, study finds

High-tech and clerical workers are most at risk in a likely artificial intelligence (AI) employment shake-up that threatens around 110,000 jobs, according to professional body, Engineers Ireland.

Many Irish people fear the impact of AI on jobs as momentum grows behind the development of the technology, a report by the organisation shows.

Engineers Ireland’s study indicates that around 110,000 jobs in the Republic could be vulnerable to automation by AI in the short to medium term, if domestic and international estimates are accurate.

The report draws on research by the Economic and Social Research Institute, which found about 7 per cent of Irish workers could face the loss of their jobs in the short term.

Engineers Ireland notes that this “roughly aligns” with findings by a number of international firms, which calculate that 6 per cent to 7 per cent of jobs are at risk.

Clerical workers and high-tech professionals are most vulnerable to AI’s potential impact on jobs over the short and medium term, the engineers’ organisation states.

The 9 per cent VAT rate has been welcomed by restaurants but does the hospitality sector actually need it? Listen | 39:12

“Among Irish adults, there is considerable worry about AI and its potential impacts, as well as widespread awareness of the technology’s attributes,” says its report, Engineering and AI.

Research for the body by Ipsos B & A shows that two out of three people surveyed were either very or somewhat familiar with AI.

Across the board, three-quarters of the 1,000 people questioned said they feared it would lead to job losses, and were concerned about its ability to impersonate people or lead to misuse of personal information.

Governments should regulate AI more tightly, 57 per cent of people believe.

Engineers Ireland also highlight that there is little evidence yet of AI’s potential to boost productivity or its impact on the economy.

Research by Massachusetts Institute of Technology found 95 per cent of organisations reported “zero gains” from AI pilot projects, due to a number of factors.

Meanwhile, 69 per cent of executives whose companies use the technology told the US National Bureau of Economic Research it had little impact. However, their use amounted to around 1.5 hours a week.

The technology is transforming engineering, accelerating project delivery and creating more sustainable designs, as well adding capabilities, such as predicting maintenance needs, according to Engineering Ireland.

Director general, Damien Owens, acknowledged that AI “presents transformative potential for engineering and the wider economy”.

“Strong, visible, effective regulation, robust economic planning, and supports and training for those affected by AI’s impact can position Ireland as a leader in AI adaptation,” he said.