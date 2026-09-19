Crime & Law

Two women arrested after cannabis and suspected cocaine seized in Dublin

Gardaí and Revenue officers seized €447,800 worth of drugs on Friday

Suspected cocaine and herbal cannabis were seized in Dublin on Friday. Photograph: Garda Press Office
Suspected cocaine and herbal cannabis were seized in Dublin on Friday. Photograph: Garda Press Office
Órla Ryan
Sat Sept 19 2026 - 11:261 MIN READ

Suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €368,000 and herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €79,800 were seized by gardaí and Revenue customs officers in Dublin on Friday.

Two women, both aged in their 20s, were arrested and are being detained in Garda stations in north Dublin under the provisions of section 2 of Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

As part of an intelligence-led operation involving the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Coolock District Drugs Unit, some 5.7kg of herbal cannabis was seized by Revenue officers.

Suspected cocaine, subject to analysis, with an estimated value of €368,000, was also seized in the operation. Drug paraphernalia and €27,900 in cash were found by gardaí in a follow-up search.

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In total, €447,800 worth of controlled drugs were seized.

Investigations are ongoing.

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