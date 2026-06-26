Profits rise by a quarter at Irish unit of Jacobs Engineering

The board said it was satisfied with the company’s performance. Photograph: iStock

The Irish arm of engineering giant Jacobs increased profits by more than a quarter last year after increased activity across several of the big markets in which its clients operate.

Jacobs Engineering, which designs and builds plants for the pharmaceutical, biotech and energy industries, has built facilities for many of Ireland’s big multinational employers, including Pfizer and Intel.

Its accounts for the year ended September 30th, 2025, show it generated a profit of €14.8 million over the period, up from €11.6 million the previous year.

Turnover for the year was down 2.5 per cent to €437.4 million, but its cost of sales came down 8 per cent from €377.5 million to €348 million.

The company had net current assets of €71.4 million at the end of the year. No dividend was declared, which was in line with the previous year.

The company added 23 people over the period, taking its headcount to 628. It spent €67 million on staff, which was up from €62.6 million the year before.

Administrative expenses increased by 23 per cent, mainly due to the cost of inflation and the higher number of people employed.

The company said the rise in profit was down to an increase in professional services revenue, which was driven by additional activity across several of the big markets in which its clients operate, including pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, transportation, and water.

There was also a drop in “pass-through revenues” for the year, which relate primarily to the procurement and subcontractor elements of significant projects, which typically have fixed fee or lower margin markups than the professional services element of the business.

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The board said it was satisfied with the company’s performance and with its positioning for continued growth.

Jacobs described its order backlog as “very healthy”, and said it suggests it will enjoy a strong year ahead.

It said it is working on nine new business opportunities, each worth at least €2 million in revenue, with “the probability of winning greater than 35 per cent of such opportunities”.

“New contracts that we plan to win in the first two quarters of the new year may bring over 500,000 of additional billable hours,” the company said.

“The board is confident that 2026 will be a strong year, as we are well positioned to gain market share in all sectors and expand our customer base.”

Jacobs said geopolitical events over the year have not had a material impact on the company, but noted supply chain issues could become a challenge for many of its clients.

“The supply chain challenges are impacting big projects around the world, including in Ireland,” it said. “The company and its clients are taking all possible steps for project planning and execution to control internal timing and cost challenges.

“Building cost inflation is a significant risk facing the company and its clients. While the company has limited exposure to price rises, their general impact on the markets in which the company operates remains an uncertainty.”