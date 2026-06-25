EasyJet has rejected a possible takeover bid from a US private equity firm Castlelake, which owns 2.14 per cent of EasyJet. Photograph: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images

British budget carrier EasyJet rejected a ‌fourth, sweetened £4.93 billion (€5.7 billion) takeover offer from ​US-based investment firm Castlelake on Thursday, but said it would grant ​the suitor limited access to commercial ⁠information in hopes of ‌drawing ‌a ​higher offer.

“The board believes that giving Castlelake ⁠access ​to limited commercial ​information, as Castlelake sought ‌in the letter ​which contained the Fourth Proposal, might ⁠produce a ⁠more ​attractive proposal,” EasyJet said in a statement.

The £6.50-per-share proposal was higher than Castlelake’s previous £6.25 per share offer.

Castlelake’s deadline to table ‌a firm ⁠offer has been extended to July 5th under ‌UK takeover rules. - Reuters