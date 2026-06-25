EasyJet rejects Castlelake’s takeover proposal

British budget carrier EasyJet rejected a fourth, sweetened £4.93 billion (€5.7 billion) takeover offer from US-based investment firm Castlelake on Thursday, but said it would grant the suitor limited access to commercial information in hopes of drawing a higher offer.
“The board believes that giving Castlelake access to limited commercial information, as Castlelake sought in the letter which contained the Fourth Proposal, might produce a more attractive proposal,” EasyJet said in a statement.
The £6.50-per-share proposal was higher than Castlelake’s previous £6.25 per share offer.
Castlelake’s deadline to table a firm offer has been extended to July 5th under UK takeover rules. - Reuters