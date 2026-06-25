Brennans Bread named Ireland’s favourite brand for second year running

Brennans Bread was named Ireland's most popular brand for the second year in a row, new data says

Brennans Bread has been ranked Ireland’s most popular brand for the second year in a row, according to a new report from Worldpanel by Numerator. Nearly 80 per cent of Irish households bought a Brennan’s Bread product at least once in the last year.

It was followed in popularity by Avonmore, Tayto, Cadbury’s Dairy Milk and Jacob’s, with four of the top five brands carrying an Irish heritage.

The top five brands remains largely unchanged from the previous year, with the exception of Jacob’s having pushed Dennys out of the top five.

The report measured the popularity of brands through a combination of whether a household purchased a brand at least once during the year (household penetration) and the average number of times they bought the brand (purchase frequency).

Ireland’s fast-moving-consumer-goods (FMCG) market reached a spend of €1.8 billion in 2025, up by 10 per cent year on year.

According to the report, this has led to Irish shoppers buying “little and often”, and increased scrutiny for choices based on brand loyalty.

Has the Irish building sector got themselves hooked on Government subsidies? Listen | 39:58

For Avonmore, Ireland’s second most popular brand, household penetration marginally declined, but those households that bought their products came back more often and spent more. This comes following Avonmore’s expansion in recent years into protein water, vitamins, and high-protein soup.

Irish brands continued to thrive elsewhere in the rankings. Kerrygold was a significant climber, jumping 21 places with household spending up 20.9 per cent, while Keelings reached the number 13 spot after rising six places.

Coca-Cola remained Ireland’s most popular beverage but was closely followed by Nescafe and 7-Up. Ballygowan rose 24 places, potentially spurred on by its Irish rugby and GAA partnerships.

Innocent and Monster jumped to 11 and 12 in the most popular beverage brands, showing a continued trend of water and energy as the fastest-moving segment among beverages.

“Ireland’s ranking looks familiar at the top, but the way brands hold their positions is changing, said Emer Healy, Worldpanel Numerator business development director for Ireland.

“Holding a place in the table and growing the quality of that position are two different things.”

“Some brands are bought by almost everyone. Some hold because the people who buy them come back more often and spend more. Some are growing because they make health, freshness or premium quality feel worth it on an ordinary day,” said Healy.

“Irish shoppers still know what they want, but they are making the brands prove it more often,” she added.