Settlement terms agreed in dispute over running of former Dublin Ibis hotel

29/11/23 Archive Four Courts building on Inns Quay by the river Liffey in Smithfield Dublin. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

Terms of settlement have been agreed in a dispute between receivers of a firm involved in a Dublin hotel used to accommodate refugees and its management company, the High Court heard.

Last month, Interstate Hotel Management Ireland Ltd, managers of a former Ibis Hotel at the Red Cow Roundabout, now called the X8, sought an injunction restraining the receivers appointed over a separate company involved in its day-to-day operation from interfering with its management.

After the receivers agreed not proceed with moves to take over the running of the premises, pending a hearing, talks took place between the parties.

When the case returned before the court on Wednesday, Judge Brian Cregan was told that terms of settlement were being finalised and the judge adjourned the matter for a week.

Last month, Interstate Hotel Management Ireland Ltd, which manages the 150-room X8 Hotel, formerly the Ibis at the Red Cow Roundabout, Monastery Road, Clondalkin, sought an injunction after the receivers over a separate company which leases the hotel started allegedly interfering in its running.

Interstate was initially granted permission for short service of the proceedings on receivers, Ken Fennell and Andrew O’Leary of Interpath Advisory, and on the company they were appointed over, Propiteer Ibis Red Cow Operations Ltd.

The receivers’ moves against Interstate arose out of what they said were repudiatory breaches of the contract in the running and maintenance of the 150-room hotel which accommodates between 270 and 370 international protection applicants.

The complaints from the receivers included issues about safeguarding and child protection and that several staff were allegedly not garda vetted. There were also health and safety complaints, fire safety issues including corroded fire extinguishers and rooms cluttered with bikes, prams and suitcases.

Interstate said there had been ongoing discussions with the receivers about certain issues, many had not been raised before by the receivers.