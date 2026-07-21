Don’t sell to Bawag, advisory firm urges PTSB shareholders

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PTSB investors have been urged by a leading shareholder advisory firm to reject Bawag’s €1.62 billion takeover of the Irish lender. Joe Brennan reports.

A company connected to Paddy McKillen junior that recently bought back the Workman’s Club in Dublin has disclosed it owns a number of buildings surrounding the pub on Wellington Quay and in Temple Bar, new records show. Killian Woods has the details.

The end of an era for ITV could have implications for Irish TV viewers, writes Hugh Linehan in his media column.

The financial impact on pension pots is “often overlooked” by couples considering divorce, according to a new survey by Independent Trustee Company. Ian Curran reports on its findings.

Keenova Therapeutics, the Dublin-based drugmaker formerly known as Mallinckrodt that has been through two examinerships in the past four years, has tidied up part of its balance sheet in advance of an initial public offering as it seeks to draw a line under its alleged role in the US opioid crisis. Joe Brennan has the details.

This week’s Summer Economic Statement will set out the Government’s pitch for the budget. But the real test will be whether the Coalition sticks to it, on budget day and beyond, writes Cantillon.

In our Your Money feature, Ken Foxe looks at ways you can save on vet’s bills by taking out pet insurance. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

It’s profits are down and fuel costs are rising but Ryanair chief Michael O’Leary remains bullish on its prospects for next years, writes Barry O’Halloran in an analysis of the Irish airline’s first quarter results.

In Me & My Money, Rhoda McDonagh, owner of fashion rental business Designer Room, remembers “wanting to wear a Victoria Beckham dress and struggling to find anywhere in Ireland to rent one. That planted the seed for my business.”

In Q&A, a reader asks if their daughter will be stuck with a tax bill and no way to pay it under a right of residence situation. Dominic Coyle offers a view.