Núa Money nears €1bn of mortgages in two years of lending

Núa Money is estimated to be behind about 5% of activity in the market. Photograph: Getty Images

Núa Money, the newest mortgage lender in the State, has built up a loan portfolio of almost €1 billion in two years of lending and is estimated to be behind about 5 per cent of activity in the market.

The company, which is backed by the Allen beef barons of Wexford, writes loans using money provided by international investment banks, who then typically refinance the loans in the bond market through a process called residential mortgage-backed securitisation (RMBS) deals.

It has emerged that one of the fund providers is Goldman Sachs, which is in the process of marketing an RMBS deal that includes mortgages that were written by Núa, Pepper Advantage and Finance Ireland.

The Wall Street bank acquired key economic interests in Pepper and Finance Ireland last year after Finance Ireland – which acquired the Pepper portfolio in 2016 – decided to exit new mortgage lending.

Market sources say that the RMBS deal – packaged in a special purpose vehicle called GS Mortgage-Backed Securities Trust 2026-IRPM1 – contains about €210 million of Núa mortgages. It is the third securitisation deal involving Núa loans.

UK banking group Barclays previously securitised about €760 million of loans it ultimately funded in two transactions in the past nine months.

[ Núa Money to refinance €300m of mortgages in bond marketOpens in new window ]

Representatives for Núa declined to comment on the transaction that is being marketed.

Núa is led by chief executive Mark Watson, who previously led Maltese bank MeDirect. Its chief commercial officer is Irish bond market veteran Fergal O’Leary.

The company started with a soft launch in July 2024 before building momentum. It is estimated to have accounted for close to 3.5 per cent of loans in the Irish mortgage market over the past 24 months, building up momentum to account for about 5 per cent of activity so far this year – making it by far the most active non-bank mortgage lender.

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“Núa ‘s overall underwriting policy, as with all mortgage lenders in Ireland, is strictly governed by the macroprudential rules, which restrict the ability of products to vary materially from market norms. It has carved out a couple of niche areas of focus: being more flexible with variable income and children’s allowance, young professionals, longer terms, equity release products, along with no automatic hard-stop residency restrictions,” said debt ratings agency S&P Global in a report on the transaction.

“Núa has also developed a proprietary underwriting system, integrating various third-party elements, including legal communication and valuations, which helps improve efficiency throughout the process.”

While Núa has among the higher rates in the market for loans with high loan-to-value ratios, it is more competitive in the area of low loan-to-values. Mortgage brokers say that a key advantage Núa has is its market-leading technology system, which makes it easier for intermediaries and their clients to do business with the lender.

Núa entered the market – which is dominated by Bank of Ireland, AIB and PTSB – in mid-2024 just after the European Central Bank (ECB) started to cut interest rates, which had soared over the two previous years as central banks sought to rein in high inflation. While banks are able to fund mortgages with cheap deposits, non-banks raise their funding in the more expensive wholesale and bond markets.

Finance Ireland, which entered owner-occupier mortgages in 2018 by acquiring Pepper Advantage’s former loan book, has since exited this segment of the market.

Meanwhile, ICS Mortgages, owned by a company called Dilosk, has been uncompetitive in recent times. But an agreement reached last week for Pepper Advantage to buy Dilosk to get back into the mortgage market – albeit funded by Pepper institutional clients – is expected to turn ICS into a more competitive force.