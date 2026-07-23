John Russell admits injuries ‘a big issue’ for Shelbourne ahead of European clash

Uefa Conference League, 2nd qualifying round, 1st leg: Shelbourne v Kalju (Estonia), Tolka Park, Thursday, 7.45pm – Streamed on LOI TV

John Russell has undergone a baptism of fire since he replaced Joey O’Brien as Shelbourne manager on July 13th.

Harry Wood forced a move to Stockport County before Russell took his first training session. One of the best players in the club’s recent history, Wood had weighed in with nine goals this season to keep Shelbourne clinging to fifth place in the Premier Division.

Swedish winger Maill Lundgren followed Wood out the door in the wake of last Friday’s FAI Cup defeat to Kerry FC on penalties at Mounthawk Park. Lundgren has joined Norwegian side Ranheim on loan.

Russell’s problems don’t end there, as the Drumcondra club examines why an alarming number of key players are injured.

Seán Boyd, John Martin, Mipo Odubeko and JJ Lunney are unavailable for Shelbourne’s Uefa Conference League assignment at Tolka Park on Thursday evening, while Odhrán Casey is suspended. The Reds are preparing to welcome Nomme Kalju of Estonia in the first leg of the competition’s second qualifying round.

There is some good news, as Scottish midfielder Kerr McInroy is back training and could feature.

Further injuries to goalkeepers Wessel Speel and Conor Walsh forced Shels to sign former Wales under-21 international Eddie Beach, who is expected to start against Kalju.

It won’t be lost on Russell that St Patrick’s Athletic knocked Kalju out of the Conference League at this stage last season. The Shelbourne boss is something of an expert on Estonian football having done a thesis on their league for his Uefa pro licence.

The 41-year-old was headhunted from Sligo Rovers with a remit of getting the best out of sparse resources until Shelbourne’s technical director Luke Byrne can strengthen the squad.

“This is a big club,” said Russell. “My job is to assess everything – the environment, the staff, the players – between now and the end of the season.

“I know what I want. It is about getting to that point. For me, the key thing is the culture within the team, but also the medical side as player availability is a top priority. That has been a big issue. We need to address that, obviously.

“You want players you bring in to have a good injury profile. Sometimes you take chances. I’ve done that in the past with Sligo on a smaller budget, but that can come back to bite you.”

Shels are already scrambling to close an eight-point gap to third-placed St Pat’s as they plot a way back into Europe in 2027. In that sense, focusing on the Conference League qualifiers over the coming weeks could come with the cost of missing similarly lucrative fixtures next season.