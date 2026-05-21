Aer Lingus laying off managers amid cost-savings drive as €103m lost in first quarter

Aer Lingus is laying off managers as it seeks to cut costs. Photograph: Craig Hastings/Getty

Aer Lingus is laying off up to 20 managers as the airline seeks savings after losing €103 million in the first three months of this year.

The Irish carrier told pilots this week that it could cut flights next winter and summer following a review of costs across its business.

Company sources say Aer Lingus is offering voluntary redundancy to 15 to 20 senior and general managers in the organisation as part of its bid to cut costs.

The move has sparked concern among other groups of workers that the company could seek to cut further jobs should the Middle East crisis continue to pressurise fuel costs in coming months.

Aer Lingus and its owner International Airlines Group (IAG) have hedged much of their fuel needs for this year, largely insulating them against current price volatility.

However, should the crisis continue and oil prices remain high, insiders say workers worry that the company could seek to cut jobs in the autumn.

The carrier did not comment on plans for management lay-offs or any prospect of it seeking cuts among other groups of workers, should the Middle East crisis continue.

Rents and evictions soar as house price inflation slows Listen | 39:34

Aer Lingus said it needs to boost operating margins to 12-15 per cent, a target set by IAG.

The company added it was “actively reviewing its costs base and schedule beyond the summer” in light of potentially higher fuel costs and global uncertainty to ensure it was well-positioned for the future.

Pay deals agreed with pilots, cabin crew and ground staff end this year, leaving the airline facing the prospect of renewed talks with unions in the autumn and in early 2027.

The company is also due to increase cabin and ground crew pay by 1 per cent in July under the terms of a agreements with their unions, Siptu and Fórsa.

Aer Lingus singled out the cost of closing its Manchester base and a tougher economic environment for the loss in the first quarter of the year.

The figure was €48 million more than the €55 million shortfall reported in the opening three months of 2025.