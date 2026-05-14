Business

European shares gain on tech optimism

US-China summit also ​on investors’ radar

Despite ​recent gains, European equities remain below pre-war levels. Photograph: Daniel Roland/AFP
Despite ​recent gains, European equities remain below pre-war levels. Photograph: Daniel Roland/AFP
Thu May 14 2026 - 09:061 MIN READ

European shares rose on Thursday, as artificial ​intelligence-driven optimism offset lingering concerns about a deadlock in US-Iran peace talks, while a high stakes US-China summit was also ​on investors’ radar.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was 0.4 per cent higher ⁠at 614.05 points, as of 0703 GMT, after rising ‌0.8 per cent ‌on ​Wednesday. Some local markets were closed due to a public holiday, likely keeping ⁠trading volumes light.

Official ​data showed Britain’s economy ​expanded unexpectedly in March by 0.3 per cent. The blue-chip ‌FTSE 100 was up 0.2 per cent.

Despite ​recent gains, European equities remain below pre-war levels, ⁠with inflation data ⁠highlighting ​the impact of higher oil prices on the import-dependent region.

European Central Bank’s chief economist Philip Lane became the latest member of the bank to say interest rate hikes might be required to deal with inflation.

Money markets currently ‌price in more ⁠than two ECB rate increases this year, with the first one expected in June.

Among ‌early movers, Burberry shed 4 per cent after the luxury brand reported ​fourth-quarter sales in line with expectations, as ​the Iran conflict dampened tourism and spending. - Reuters

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2026

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