Business

Dawn Meats acquires German meat importer Alexander Eyckeler

Deal is part of Irish group’s ongoing integration with Alliance Group

Niall Browne, CEO of Dawn Meats. Photograph Nick Bradshaw / The Irish Times
Niall Browne, CEO of Dawn Meats. Photograph Nick Bradshaw / The Irish Times
Ciara O'Brien
Tue May 12 2026 - 07:572 MIN READ

Dawn Meats has acquired Germany-based meat importer and distributor Alexander Eyckeler for an undisclosed sum.

The German company is one of New Zealand-based Alliance Group’s largest customers for lamb, mutton and venison. It supplies retail, food service and cash and carry markets across Germany.

Dawn Meats bought a 65 per cent stake in Alliance Group in November last year. The latest deal is part of Dawn’s integration with the group.

“This acquisition supports Dawn Meats’ ongoing integration with Alliance and strengthens our ability to serve customers in-market,” said Niall Browne, chief executive of Dawn Meats. “It brings Dawn Meats closer to key customers in Germany, improves co-ordination across supply and logistics and provides continuity for the Eyckeler team and its customers.”

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Based near Düsseldorf, Alexander Eyckeler has more than 25 years of experience in the importing and marketing of chilled and frozen meat specialities from overseas. The relationship between the Eyckeler family behind the group and Alliance stretches back almost 40 years, when the family established an exclusive butcher shop in Düsseldorf. Alexander Eyckeler, who died last year, subsequently established his own firm serving retail, food service and cash and carry brands in Germany.

The man running the Irish firm selling roughly 12 million burgers a week to McDonald’s ]

“We are confident that the trusted relationships built over decades with all our customers and suppliers will remain at the heart of Alexander Eyckeler GmbH’s approach, with the current team continuing to manage key accounts and oversee daily operations,” said Markus Wagner, managing director of Alexander Eyckeler.

Dawn Meats’ deal with Alliance saw the Waterford group agree to pay 270 million New Zealand dollars (€133.4 million) for a 65 per cent shareholding.

Farmer-shareholders, who retain a 35 per cent stake in the business, also stood to benefit from a distribution of up to NZ$20 million in the initial financial year and up to NZ$20 million in the next financial year.

Earlier this year, Browne was chosen as The Irish Times Business Person of the Year, an award run in association with Bank of Ireland, for its Alliance deal.

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Ciara O'Brien

Ciara O'Brien

Ciara O'Brien is an Irish Times business and technology journalist
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