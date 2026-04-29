Sherry Fitzgerald appoints former IIP chief Pat Farrell to its board

Pat Farrell has been appointed as a non-executive director of Sherry FitzGerald, Ireland's biggest estate agent. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill / The Irish Times

Ireland’s biggest estate agent Sherry Fitzgerald has appointed Pat Farrell as a non-executive director.

Farrell most recently served as chief executive of Irish Institutional Property (IIP), the representative body for institutional investors in the real estate market here.

Prior to that, he was head of group communications and government relations at Bank of Ireland, leading its external engagement and stakeholder strategy post the financial crash.

He also previously served as chief executive of Banking & Payments Federation Ireland, is a former general secretary of Fianna Fáil, and served as a senator for a brief spell in Seanad Éireann in the early 1990s.

His appointment follows Sherry Fitz’s recent acquisition of Knight Frank Ireland, strengthening its position in the commercial property sector.

Commenting on Farrell’s appointment, Sherry Fitz CEO Marian Finnegan said: “His deep understanding of the institutional investment landscape, combined with his strategic perspective and experience in stakeholder engagement, will greatly enhance the strength of our board.”

Farrell joins a board that is chaired by former CPL co-founder Anne Heraty. Mark FitzGerald, co-founder and former major shareholder in the business, also recently rejoined the board as a non-executive director.

FitzGerald previously stepped down from the board of the estate agent following the sale of the business to Tommy Kelly’s CastleGate Investments in 2022 for a reported €50 million.

Farrell said Sherry Fitzgerald was a “highly respected and dynamic business with a strong track record and a clear vision for the future”.

“I am delighted to join the board at such an important time for the group and look forward to supporting its continued growth and success,” he said.

Sherry Fitz operates a network of 105 branches, of which 31 are directly owned. It has a market share of about 15 per cent in residential property here, and also owns the Simon Brien agency in Northern Ireland.

Sherry Fitz’s wholly owned business sold about 4,500 new and second-hand properties here last year. In addition, its network of franchisees sold almost 4,600 homes between them.