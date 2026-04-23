Ireland’s Ber rating system to be overhauled from next month

New EU rules will see the current BER scale changed to just eight grades - A, B, C, D, E, F, G - with all the subcategories removed. Photograph: iStock

The State’s building energy rating (Ber) system is to be changed from next month with a new A0 category for zero-emission homes added.

From May 24th, the current 15-point Ber scale which runs from A-G with various subcategories and which critics say has too many categories will be replaced by a more simplified system.

New European Union rules will see the scale changed to just eight grades – A, B, C, D, E, F, G – with all the subcategories removed.

There will, however, be one additional category at the top of the scale – A0 – for zero-emissions homes with a very high energy performance that do not use fossil fuels.

The changes, being introduced under the EU Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD), are designed to “bring greater comparability across the EU to the presentation of Ber scales,” the Department of Housing said.

BERs measure a property’s energy usage based on the level of insulation, the efficiency of the heating system and other factors. A-rated homes are the most energy-efficient while G-rated homes are the least energy-efficient and typically require a lot of energy to heat.

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The ratings must be specified when a property is put on the market for sale or rent and they can be an important factor in determining price.

The department clarified that most homes in Ireland would not be impacted by the changes “as all existing Ber certs will remain valid for mandatory obligations such as sale or rent for 10 years from their date of issue”.

However, when a homeowner wants to get a new cert after May 24th this year, the new scale will apply.

“The introduction of an ‘A0′ energy rating paves the way for a much higher standard of energy efficiency and greater comfort in new build homes from 2030 onwards,” Minister for Housing James Browne said.

“For existing housing stock, my department has been working to introduce these changes to Ber ratings, which arise from a new EU directive, in a way that minimises the impacts to households in Ireland,” he said.

“Most homes will not be impacted by these changes as all existing Ber certs will remain valid for 10 years from their date of issue. All currently valid BERs will continue to suffice for mandatory obligations such as sale or rent,” Browne said.

The number of BER audits reported in 2022 jumped by 47 per cent to 122,654, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO) while the number of audits conducted in the final quarter of last year (37,094) was the highest for any quarter on record.