South Dublin site with full planning for 209 new homes guiding at €19.75m

Having secured full planning permission last December for a large-scale development comprising 209 new homes at Stepaside in south Dublin, Rick Larkin’s Twinlite has instructed agent Savills to find a buyer for the site. The lands, which are located in the established Aiken’s Village scheme, are being offered to the market at a guide price of €19.75 million.

The approved development comprises 209 own-door units and consists of a mix of 191 apartments and duplexes and 18 triplexes arranged across 11 blocks ranging in height from three storeys to part-three/part-four storeys. The accommodation will have a total of 205 car-parking spaces, with 58 of these located underground, and 550 bicycle spaces. The scheme also includes a creche facility and landscaped open space.

A computer-generated image of the approved Aiken's Village development

Aiken’s Village occupies a much sought-after location in the south Dublin suburb of Stepaside. The development is well connected by public transport and by road. The Luas green line stop at Glencairn is within walking distance while the M50 motorway and N11 are just a short drive away, providing residents with easy access to Stillorgan, Dundrum and Dublin city centre and the wider national road network.

Paul Nalty and John Swarbrigg of Savills say: “Aiken’s Village offers the potential purchaser an excellent residential opportunity in a location where supply remains constrained. The site’s full planning permission, coupled with the quality of its surrounding residential environment and connectivity, makes it ideal for a range of buyers.

“With sites of this scale with planning in place increasingly limited, we expect to see strong interest from an array of mid- to large-scale house builders.”

The Aiken’s Village site is being offered for sale by private treaty, with a deadline of best and final bids to be submitted no later than 3pm on Wednesday, May 27th.