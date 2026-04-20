Revenue took in almost €700m in unpublished tax settlements last year

The number of cases taken increased to 72,881 from 62,793 cases in 2024. Photograph: Joe St Leger

The top 10 individual unpublished tax settlements last year yielded €240.47 million for the exchequer.

New figures provided by Minister for Finance Simon Harris show Revenue took in €692.38 million from unpublished tax settlements in 2025 – a 24 per cent increase on the €558 million yielded a year earlier.

In a written Dáil reply to Social Democrat Aidan Farrelly, Harris confirmed that the €240.47 million from the top 10 individual settlements was a 43 per cent increase on the €168.39 million from the top 10 individual settlements for 2024.

The number of cases taken increased to 72,881 from 62,793 cases in 2024.

In the information, Harris discloses that last year the largest amount in unpublished settlements came from ‘scientific research and development’ at €139.72 million from 194 cases compared to the modest €1.2 million in unpublished settlements from 225 cases in that sector in 2024.

The second highest sectoral contribution came from ‘financial and insurance activities’ at €107.82 million – the sector provided the largest amount from unpublished settlements in 2024 when Revenue yielded €85.26 million.

Last year, ‘IT and other information activities’ contributed €74.19 million – almost a tripling of the €26.9 million recovered in settlements from the sector in 2024.

Other big contributors in 2025 include ‘public administration and defence, compulsory social security’ at €55.48 million while the value of unpublished settlements from the ‘wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles’ reduced from €63.08 million in 2024 to €50.36 million last year.

That sector accounted for the highest number of cases in 2025 at 14,267 and it was also the sector ranked first for the highest number of cases at 12,832 in 2024.

In 2024, the ‘transportation and storage’ sector provided €37.13 million in unpublished settlements and this reduced by 69 per cent to €11.5 million last year.

The figures also show that ‘legal, accounting, management, architecture, engineering, technical testing and analysis’ produced €19.57 million in unpublished settlements.

The total yield from accommodation and food service activities last year totalled €15.37 million compared to €10.3 million for 2024.

Entities operating in the construction sector last year made €35.39 million in unpublished tax settlements arising from 10,678 cases compared to €22.9 million from 6,613 cases in 2024.

The ‘arts, entertain and recreation’ sector last year yielded €12.12 million in unpublished settlements from 959 cases compared to €42.9 million from 1,020 cases in 2024.