Irish workers less likely to prioritise higher pay when changing roles, research suggests

Irish workers are less likely to prioritise higher pay when changing roles, new research from jobs platform Indeed suggests.

The research shows that although pay remains the primary driver for jobseekers in Ireland, workers are increasingly weighing the full employment package, including flexibility, benefits and company culture before making a switch.

The research, which polled over 80,000 workers globally across Ireland, the United States, Canada, the UK, Australia, Germany, France and Japan, asked employed jobseekers to select between five and 10 motivators from a list of 24 possible reasons to search for new work.

Across Ireland and other countries, pay was consistently the top reason workers consider changing jobs. In every country surveyed, higher pay was the number one motivator.

However, Ireland was the least likely of the countries surveyed to list it as a primary motivator, with less than half (47 per cent) citing it in comparison to the US and Canada where 69 per cent of jobseekers selected this reason.

Overall, though not quite as dominant in Europe and Asia-Pacific, higher pay was still a clear leader over other motivating factors.

After pay, Irish workers wanted better benefits, more flexible hours, better company culture and better work-life balance.

Better company culture was a driver for 31 per cent of Irish workers, while 22 per cent were looking for a better relationship with their team. One in five workers cited looking for a better relationship with their manager as a driver for change.

Pressure and workplace stress were also both key drivers of mobility. Over one in five Irish workers cited high stress levels (21 per cent), while 16 per cent said their workload was not manageable.

At the same time, 19 per cent reported boredom in their current role. Indeed spokeswoman Sarah Carroll said “both ends of the spectrum – burnout and bore-out – are pushing workers to consider a change”.

“This illustrates that job dissatisfaction is not solely about overwork, but also about lack of challenge or meaningful engagement,” she added.