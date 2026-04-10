Irish households saved €24bn in 2024

Overall, household total disposable income was at €185 billion, up per cent, while consumer spending was €161 billion, up 7.3 per cent, leaving gross household savings of €24 billion.

Irish households saved around €24 billion in 2024, up from €19.2 billion in 2023, with the bulk of the money being put into real assets like homes and financial assets, including deposit accounts, according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Some €14 billion of the total went into new homes and other capital assets, largely unchanged from 2023.

Savings that were put into improvements such as house extensions represented €7.8 billion of the total in the year, and 30,168 new dwellings were completed in 2024, “many of which were bought by households”, the CSO said.

Last year, households also put €7.4 billion into deposit accounts, down from €11.5 billion in 2023, when interest rates were higher, and savers could earn more by placing their money on deposit.

Overall, household total disposable income was at €185 billion, up per cent, while consumer spending was €161 billion, up 7.3 per cent, leaving gross household savings of €24 billion.

This meant that the unadjusted saving rate was 13.5 per cent in 2024, up from 11.8 per cent in 2023.

“Ireland’s saving rate was similar to that of the wider Euro-area until the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic,” the CSO said.

“Then in 2020 and 2021, while the saving rate increased both in Ireland and the euro area, Ireland’s rate was above the overall euro area’s. Since 2022, it has fallen back to around the same level as its pre-Covid-19 level, whereas the euro area level is now higher than it was before the pandemic.”

Late last month, Minister for Finance Simon Harris unveiled new details of a plan to encourage households to invest more of their savings, with money put into a special savings scheme set to attract only a low flat rate of tax – and avoid taxation on capital gains.

The proposal, which is expected to be unveiled in Budget 2027, is likely to be styled on a Swedish model, where the rate of tax is linked to the market rate – or yield – that applies to the Government’s benchmark bonds. The Swedish tax rate is currently 1.065 per cent.