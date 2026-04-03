Waterford builders’ providers told to pay its staff €48,000

The builders’ providers should give its 80 retail staff a once-off tax-free voucher of €600, the Labour Court has recommended. Photograph: Getty Images

The Labour Court has recommended that a Waterford city builders’ providers and DIY retailer pay its 80 staff a cumulative €48,000 as “a gesture of goodwill” in return for using a new in-store two-way radio communication system.

At the Labour Court, deputy chairwoman Katie Connolly has recommended that Morris (Builders Providers) Ltd, located on the Cork Rd, Waterford city, give its 80 retail staff a once-off tax-free voucher of €600 and the parties should now engage in relation to the implementation and operation of the two-way radio system with immediate effect.

The Labour Court decision records that in October 2023, the company sought to introduce the two-way radio communication system within the store and proposed that staff who voluntarily opted in to using the system would receive a tax-free voucher to the value of €250 – or €500 for those with more than 10 years’ service.

However, the move faced opposition, with the Unite union arguing before the Labour Court that the proposed introduction of the two-way radio system “represents a unilateral change to established work practices and is inconsistent with the company’s initial proposal that participation would be on a voluntary basis only”.

Unite said that it did not object to the adoption of the 2-way radio system, however, the mandate from Union members is that any co-operation is on a voluntary basis.

The union said that its members “have raised significant health and safety concerns about the universal introduction of the new system and sought assurances that a review and appropriate risk assessments would be carried out”.

It went on to say that “members are willing to consider participation if it is supported by appropriate safeguards and compensation”.

Unite was seeking that the court make a recommendation providing for payment of a once-off tax-free voucher to the value of €500 to be paid in 2025 and in 2026, with two additional days of annual leave to be granted on a once-off basis in 2025 and 2026.

At the Labour Court, the firm said that it has an agreement in place with Unite, which allows it to introduce new technology.

The firm said that the company has taken several actions to address concerns raised.

It said that a health and safety consultant was engaged to develop a policy on the use of two-way radios, including how to use them when driving a forklift and operating machinery.

The firm said that Unite has agreed in principle to the reintroduction of two-way radios – albeit for a significant and unjustified cost.