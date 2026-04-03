DAA retail arm, ARI, takes first step into US market

A plane landing at JFK airport where Irish duty free retail group ARI has just landed its first US contract. Photograph: Johannes Eisele / AFP via Getty Images

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ARI, the retail business of State airports operator DAA has won a contract with its partners to manage duty free shops in New York John F Kennedy International Airport’s Terminal 4, its busiest with 28 million passengers a year, in a first US venture for the Irish company. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

Also doing well is Oracle’s Irish business and its workers. Profit jumped almost 80 per cent last year at Oracle EMEA Ltd, where average earnings, including share-based payments – for the 906 staff are just shy of €140,000 each. Ciara O’Brien reports.

Also talking big money is the founder of electric-vehicle battery maker, Xerotech. Former CEO Barry Flannery has been awarded more than €420,000, writes Stephen Bourke, after he was “shut out” from the business shortly before it collapsed into liquidation last year, the biggest award so far this year at the Workplace Relations Commission.

The Revenue Commissioners wrote off more than €270 million in unpaid taxes last year, a sharp climb on 2024 figures, writes Ken Foxe. The surge was driven mainly by businesses going bust and fallout from tax “warehousing” during Covid-19, Revenue said.

Bank of Ireland chief executive Myles O’Grady says the lender will invest about €1.6 billion over the next three years, mainly on information technology (IT) improvements as the bank continues to improve efficiency and gradually reduce staff numbers. He sat down for an interview with Joe Brennan to talk about the bank’s ambitions and the challenge of cautious Irish consumers.

The level of investment in Ireland’s commercial property market was relatively subdued in the first quarter of this year, according to Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly investment report, with a total of €443 million spent across 23 transactions. Ronald Quinlan looks at the numbers.

Sticking with construction, housebuilder Glenveagh has put a €79.16 million price tag on 159 homes it intends to sell Meath County Council for social housing in a planned €376 million scheme of 757 new homes close to Carton House Hotel, writes Gordon Deegan.

Gordon also reports on approval for a new hotel in Dublin’s Temple Bar. Having had a previous plan throw out on appeal, publican Tom Cleary has got the green light for a 43-bedroom venture on the corner of Dame Street and Eustace Street.

Aldi Ireland, the German-owned supermarket chain, has unveiled additional pay rises for workers across its store network, reports Ian Curran. It comes just weeks after announcing a 2 per cent rise for all hourly paid staff in February.

The extent to which we all rely on oil and gas in one way or another is rarely fully appreciated, writes Paul Colgan in Agenda. The past five weeks have proven to be a steep learning curve for many. Petrol and diesel prices may be the first to show the effect of the choking of supply but the longer-term effects will spread throughout modern industrial economies.

Bad and all as things are, Eoin Burke-Kennedy takes issue with comments from International Energy Agency boss Fatih Birol that the energy crunch triggered by the US-Israel war on Iran is now bigger in scale than the two global oil shocks of the 1970s and the 2022 gas crisis combined.

Finally, a year after Donald Trump’s Liberation Day tariff announcement, Cliff Taylor weighs their limited impact so far but warns the threat to trade has not gone away, with Ireland firmly in the White House crosshairs.

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