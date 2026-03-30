Investing in cryptocurrency seems ‘like a more upmarket approach to gambling’

Matthew McConnell is an Irish international trail-runner who is hosting the Outsider Trail Running event at the Wander Wild Festival, Killarney, Co Kerry, from April 17th-19th.

Are you a saver or a spender?

I’d like to think of myself as a saver. From when I was young, I always put money aside in a piggy bank, saving up for whatever piece of sporting or outdoor equipment I needed. This has now evolved into savings accounts or vault mechanisms on Revolut to save up my loose change. That said, I’ve definitely gone through periods recently where saving took a back seat.

What was the first job you received money for, and how much were you paid?

Aside from pocket money jobs at home, my first proper job was as a sales assistant at the Great Outdoors store in Dublin. As a part-time member of staff, I was paid €10 per hour, which felt like quite a lot of money at the time. I remember one Christmas period I worked a huge amount of overtime and long shifts and received €600 for a week’s work. I felt I was minted!

Do you shop around for better value?

I very rarely buy things when I first see them and I would often do extensive research into a purchase of any significance.

What has been your most extravagant purchase, and how much did it cost?

Most big purchases are carefully considered, although in some people’s eyes, a €200 pair of running shoes, an expensive bike or an expensive camera might be seen as extravagant.

What purchase have you made that you consider the best value for money?

Probably my first car. Well, I say first, but it’s still my car – a 141 Skoda Octavia. It’s an absolute truck of a car; it’s never clean, always smells like runners, and probably has some hay or sheep feed in the boot or a chewed-up tennis ball from the dogs. I’m definitely not car proud, but I’m proud of my car.

Is there anything you regret spending money on?

Nothing springs to mind.

Do you haggle over prices?

Occasionally, when I’ve been abroad at markets or similar, I would have haggled. Most recently, on a trip to Italy, I haggled over the price of an airport taxi and saved a fiver. Big win!

Do you invest in shares and/or cryptocurrency?

No, and I never have. I have no interest in cryptocurrency as it seems like a more upmarket approach to gambling.

Do you have a retirement or pension plan?

I’m in the process of putting one into place, as it’s been something I’ve been meaning to do for many years, but it has always been put on the back burner. I have been acquiring a business over the past couple of years, and it’s difficult to put a pension plan into place while transferring a company. That being said, as a new director, setting up a pension is high on my priority list.

What was the last thing you bought, and was it good value for money?

I recently bought a pair of Adidas racing shoes for a half-marathon. They cost me €150, which seemed like a bargain, especially considering I set a new personal best in the race.

Have you successfully saved up for a relatively big purchase?

I’m always putting money aside for trips abroad to races or big life purchases. A few years ago, I bought a large metal shed for the back garden. I think it was somewhere between €3,000 and €4,000. We used money that I had put aside in a ‘house vault’ to pay for it, which is how we pay for most home expenses or purchases.

Are you a gambler and, if so, have you ever had a big win?

I’m definitely not a gambler. When I was younger, I found a fiver on the ground and picked a horse to put it on. The feeling of disappointment when I didn’t win any money back has dissuaded me from gambling or betting ever since.

Have you ever lost money?

Apart from the gambling, I don’t think I’ve ever lost any money. I perhaps purchased something that broke soon after due to my own clumsiness, which usually feels about as bad.

What is your best habit when it comes to money? And your worst?

My best habit is not letting money control me. There are a lot of people my age who earn a lot more than me in a job that they hate. I would much rather earn less and be rich in time, flexibility and life enjoyment. My worst habit is probably the other side of the same coin; I should probably be a little bit more ruthless with money.

How much money do you have on you now?

I rarely use cash any more and, to be honest, I rarely carry my wallet, which isn’t an excellent trait. At the moment, though, I have a €50 note in my wallet, which is a nice surprise.

In conversation with Tony Clayton-Lea