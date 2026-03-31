Business

Euro zone inflation jumps to 2.5% in March

Middle East energy shock pushes annual rate past European Central Bank’s 2% target

ECB president Christine Lagarde told a conference in Frankfurt last week that the central bank would only need to act if inflation was to deviate “significantly and persistently” from target but she added that even a temporary overshoot might lead to rate rises if it was big. Photograph: Kirill Kudryavtsev/Getty Images
ECB president Christine Lagarde told a conference in Frankfurt last week that the central bank would only need to act if inflation was to deviate “significantly and persistently” from target but she added that even a temporary overshoot might lead to rate rises if it was big. Photograph: Kirill Kudryavtsev/Getty Images
Olaf Storbeck
Tue Mar 31 2026 - 12:292 MIN READ

Euro zone inflation jumped to 2.5 per cent in March as soaring energy prices triggered by the Iran war pushed price growth to the highest level in more than a year.

The preliminary estimate for March was slightly lower than economists’ forecast in a Reuters poll but was a sharp increase from 1.9 per cent in February, taking the annual inflation rate to the highest level since January 2025.

It is also the first time since early 2025 that the inflation rate has risen markedly above the European Central Bank’s (ECB) medium-term target of 2 per cent.

The overshoot was driven by a 4.9 per cent year-on-year increase in energy prices.

READ MORE

House sales above asking prices and how to invest in bonds

Will AIB’s new account fees really save customers money?

What to do when the ‘public good’ of information goes bad

A west Cork hotelier: ‘There’s no money in food. We had to diversify into bedrooms’

Core inflation, which excludes volatile energy and food prices, came down by 0.1 percentage points to 2.3 per cent. The closely watched services inflation figure, which has been persistently above 2 per cent, fell to 3.2 per cent from 3.4 per cent.

Diego Iscaro, an economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said it was “likely just a question of time” until core inflation started rising again as high energy prices would “feed into other areas such as food and goods prices”.

Inflation spikes just as prices were coming down on many consumer goods ]

Traders are pricing two or three quarter-point increases in the ECB’s benchmark interest rate by the end of 2026 in a series of moves that could start as early as April.

Investors expect that policymakers will try to prevent a spillover of higher energy prices into wages and other prices.

Brent crude prices have surged by more than 50 per cent since the start of the war in late February to above $110 (€95.95) a barrel.

ECB president Christine Lagarde told a conference in Frankfurt last week that the central bank would only need to act if inflation was to deviate “significantly and persistently” from target but she added that even a temporary overshoot might lead to rate rises if it was big.

Commerzbank economists said the smaller than expected increase in inflation was in line with the ECB’s “mildest” crisis scenario” that envisages only a temporary and limited overshoot.

“This argues against the ECB raising its key interest rates multiple times, as the market expects,” they wrote in a note to clients.

The euro was little changed immediately after the data at $1.146. The ECB will next set interest rates on April 30th. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2026

  • From maternity leave to remote working: Submit your work-related questions here

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning