Business

Clothing retailer Next nudges up profit guidance after robust quarterly sales

Sales were £70 million ahead of forecast - £19 million in the ⁠UK and £51 million ​overseas

Next attributed the over-performance ​to the weather in the UK being as warm ‌as last year’s exceptional ​summer. Photo. Photograph: Ian West/PA Wire
Next attributed the over-performance ​to the weather in the UK being as warm ‌as last year’s exceptional ​summer. Photo. Photograph: Ian West/PA Wire
Wed Aug 05 2026 - 07:551 MIN READ

British clothing retailer Next edged up its annual profit ‌outlook for the third time this year on Wednesday, as it ​reported a better-than-expected 9.2 per cent rise in second-quarter full-price sales, benefiting from the country’s hot weather.

Next had forecast that second-quarter full-price ​sales growth would slow to 4 per cent after growth of 6.2 per cent in ⁠its first quarter, reflecting a tough comparative number in ‌the ‌same period ​last year.

However, sales were £70 million ahead of forecast - £19 million in the ⁠UK and £51 million ​overseas.

Next attributed the over-performance ​to the weather in the UK being as warm ‌as last year’s exceptional ​summer, which it had not anticipated, and the release ⁠of pent-up demand in ⁠the ​Middle East and Northern Europe after a weaker first quarter in both territories.

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Also, Next said it was able to spend much more on profitable marketing than it had anticipated.

The group said it now expected a year to ‌January 2027 profit before ⁠tax of £1.243 billion, versus previous guidance of £1.218 billion and the £1.158 billion made in 2025/26.

Next kept ‌its forecast for full price sales for the rest ​of the year to be up 5 per cent ​versus last year.

Reuters

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