Financial Services

PTSB confirms names of another two bidders in the running to buy bank

Lone Star and Centerbridge-led consortium are among participants’ in sale process

Earlier this month, PTSB also confirmed that Austrian banking group Bawag was in the conversation to buy the Irish pillar lender. Photograph Nick Bradshaw / The Irish Times
Earlier this month, PTSB also confirmed that Austrian banking group Bawag was in the conversation to buy the Irish pillar lender. Photograph Nick Bradshaw / The Irish Times
Ian Curran
Mon Mar 30 2026 - 07:302 MIN READ

PTSB has confirmed the names of two of the main bidders still in the running to acquire the bank as part of the formal sale process announced last year.

Texan funds giant Lone Star and a consortium involving New York-based Centerbridge and San Francisco investment firm, Sixth Street are “among the participants” in the bidding process, the bank said in a statement on Monday morning.

PTSB said the announcement does not represent a “firm intention” by Lone Star or the consortium to make a formalised offer for the bank.

“There can be no certainty that any offers will be made, that any sale or other transaction will be concluded, nor as to the terms on which any offer or other transaction may be made,” it said.

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However, the announcement confirms details reported by The Irish Times and other media outlets in recent weeks about the identities of the bidders.

Lone Star’s record in the sector includes the Portuguese lender, Novobanco, which it sold in 2025 for €6.4 billion, having bought it from the Portuguese government in 2017 for €1 billion.

The Texas-based private equity giant is led by Irish passport holder, John Grayken

Centerbridge’s track record of banking acquisitions includes German lender Aareal, which it bought in 2023, cutting staff by more than half a year later. However, much of this was attributed to the sale of its software business.

Earlier this month, PTSB also confirmed that Austrian banking group Bawag is in the conversation to buy the Irish pillar lender.

Bawag bought Irish mortgages start-up Moco in 2023 and was reported last month to be in exclusive talks to buy Finance Ireland, a non-bank provider of car, commercial property, agri- and small-business loans, for as much as €300 million.

However, earlier this month, it was announced that those negotiations had concluded without a deal.

It also bought what remained of Dublin-based Depfa Bank from a German state bad bank in 2021 as that lender was in the process of being wound down.

On Monday, PTSB said the objective of the sale process remains the same: “To identify a new owner that will enable PTSB to continue building on its recent strategic and financial progress, and to support the company in the next phase of its growth and strategic development.”

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Ian Curran

Ian Curran

Ian Curran is a Business reporter with The Irish Times
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