Business

Owner of Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre submits plan for new facade to council

DTDL Ltd is seeking green light for €100m redevelopment of building, to include offices

The proposed new design for the Stephen's Green Shopping Centre in Dublin, which has been submitted to planners.
The proposed new design for the Stephen's Green Shopping Centre in Dublin, which has been submitted to planners.
Gordon Deegan
Mon Mar 30 2026 - 15:462 MIN READ

The owners of the Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre have revised their plans for the facade design at its main entrance in order to secure the go-ahead for their €100 million rejuvenation scheme.

In February, Dublin City Council stalled plans for the revised part-demolition and rejuvenation of the Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre that will have capacity to accommodate 3,000 office workers.

This followed the council requesting applicants, DTDL Ltd on February 18th to revise their contentious facade redesign proposals as part of a request for further information.

Six days later on February 24th, the project’s design team of O’Donnell+Tuomey and BKD Architects presented their initial response and sketch design to planners.

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Now, in further information lodged, the design team for applicant Lanthorn state that “the revised proposals introduce a more defined and cohesive architectural expression that enhances the building’s presence at St Stephen’s Green and Grafton Street”.

Johnny Ronan firm criticises Stephen’s Green shopping centre redevelopment plan ]

They state that “a new entrance canopy establishes a strong sense of arrival and reinforces the corner as a key landmark, supported by a co-ordinated material strategy and integrated signage to improve legibility”.

The revised proposals include the applicants placing a new mature Tulip tree within the entrance forecourt, set within a raised stone planter incorporating a continuous perimeter seat.

The design team states that “at street level, the design focuses on creating a more active and engaging public realm through the incorporation of seating, high-quality materials, and improved visual connections with the interior”.

The team states that these interventions “are complemented by enhancements to the forecourt, including tree planting, integrated seating, and a refined paving layout that subtly guides movement towards the entrance while maintaining clear pedestrian circulation”.

Collectively, “the proposals contribute to a more attractive, functional, and well-defined urban space, strengthening the relationship between the building and its surroundings and delivering a positive addition to the streetscape”.

A 27-page submission to the councilstates that the modifications “aim to enhance the building’s relationship with the public realm, reinforce the prominence of this key corner, and contribute positively to the streetscape”.

Planning consultants for the project John Spain and Associates have supported the revised approach to the facade.

In a submission, Spain said

the proposed scheme “provides for a more interesting, high quality design which provides more benefits for the public when compared to the existing building on site”.

In total, the council has received 61 third party submissions with the bulk of those opposed to the application.

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Gordon Deegan

Gordon Deegan

Gordon Deegan is a contributor to The Irish Times
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