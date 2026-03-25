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Denis O’Brien is on track to double his stake in Digicel nearly two years after he lost control of the telecoms business he founded. Joe Brennan has the details.

Most of us would love a massive house, but would we be willing to do that at the expense of that foreign holiday every year or the winter sun trip you so covet? In Money Matters, Joanne Hunt explores the dangers of shelling out for a bigger home than you can really afford.

The Central Bank released a new consumer code last week, but how much of it is clear, concise and easily defined? For John McManus, the answer appears to be “not much.” And that will have clear implications for how effective the scheme can be.

Complaints to the Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman jumped 13 per cent last year to a record 7,004, according to a breakdown of grievances published on Wednesday. As Dominic Coyle reports, that figure is up by a third in just three years.

In Commercial Property, Ronald Quinlan reports that developer Rick Larkin’s Twinlite and its joint-venture partner, Tristan Capital Partners, have engaged Hooke & MacDonald and Knight Frank as joint agents for the sale of 282 apartments at Clongriffin in north Dublin. Two Three North, as it is known, is being offered to the market at a guide price of €120 million.

Ronald also has details of space being made available for rent in a “landmark” IFSC office block.

The EU has signed a fresh trade deal with Australia after nearly a decade of negotiations. What does it mean for Ireland? Eoin Burke-Kennedy explains all.

Revenue is to start a “noncompliance campaign” in relation to almost 170,000 property owners who have not filed a local property tax (LPT) return or put a payment in place. Colin Gleeson has the story.

Colin also reports that more than a third of Irish office workers feel they could not do their jobs without the help of artificial intelligence (AI), according to a survey commissioned by Irish IT and cybersecurity services company Landmark Technologies.

Organic yoghurt-maker Glenisk said it would “show a return to profitability” in 2025 as the company said it was through a €20 million investment in a new production plant. As Gordon Deegan reports, managing director Vincent Cleary said that Glenisk “expects to have a more efficient factory with enhanced capacity”.

Revolut’s chief financial officer declined on Tuesday to say when the UK fintech plans to launch its eagerly anticipated Irish mortgage product, saying it wants to make sure it will add significant competition to the market. Joe has the story.

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