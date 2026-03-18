Estate agent Lisney appoints new chief executive

Aoife Brennan, who has been named chief executive of Lisney with David Byrne, managing director Lisney Sotheby's International Realty.

Estate agent Lisney has appointed Aoife Brennan as its new chief executive. Brennan is replacing David Byrne, who was in the position for six years.

Byrne is to stay with the company and continue to lead its residential division. James Nugent will lead the group’s commercial business.

Brennan joined Lisney in 2006 and has worked within its research, investment, land and valuation divisions during her time with the company.

For the past 18 years, she has led its research and consultancy division. She has been a director of Lisney since 2016.

In its announcement, the group said Brennan has “sponsored or been deeply involved in” all major strategic initiatives undertaken by the firm in recent years.

“Her long-standing tenure, combined with her deep knowledge of both commercial and residential property markets, provides her with a comprehensive understanding of Lisney’s operations, culture and strategic positioning,” it added.

Brennan said: “I want to pay tribute to David for his outstanding work over the past six years.

“He successfully brought us through the pandemic in his first few weeks in charge and then implemented significant structural and operational changes to strengthen the firm’s foundations and position it for future growth. I look forward to building on his hard work.”

In terms of outlook, she said the industry was operating in a world of “constant change”.

“In response, my vision for Lisney is to be even more client‑centred, more data‑driven and more decisive,” she added.

Accounts for Lisney, filed in December, show it earned €1.26 million profit last year, turning around a €1.57 million loss in 2024.

Lisney Ltd is one of the longest established property companies in the Republic. It sells and lets commercial and residential property from offices around the Republic.

The firm dates back more than 100 years, trading as Franks & Franks until 1934, when it became Harry Lisney & Son.