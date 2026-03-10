Greystar expands third-party property management business in Ireland

The apartments at Newmarket Yards in Dublin 8, which are managed by MD Property and Living. Photograph: Richard Hatch

Greystar, the US property investment firm, has announced the expansion of its property management business in Ireland through the integration of the Dublin-based residential property services business, MD Property & Living.

The company’s founder and CEO, Mark Dunleavy, will lead Greystar’s dedicated third-party property management business here.

Greystar has been active in Ireland since 2019 and today manages approximately 850 apartments and 1,700 student bedspaces across the country. The company’s residential portfolio includes Dublin Landings, Griffith Wood and Brickfield Square, while its purpose-built student accommodation assets include Point Campus and Mayor Square in Dublin and Cúirt na Coiribe in Galway.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Dublin, MD Property & Living manages about 3,800 apartments. The business employs 38 people and provides advisory, leasing, property and financial management services across Ireland.

The tie-up between Greystar and MD Property & Living establishes a dedicated third-party property management business in Ireland, operating alongside Greystar’s existing investment, development and property management activities. The move forms part of Greystone’s broader European strategy. The company currently operates more than 70,000 apartments and student beds across eight European markets.

Claire Solon, managing director at Greystar Ireland, said: “Ireland is a market where we have steadily built our presence through investment, development and property management over the past several years. Integrating MD Property & Living into Greystar strengthens that platform in a way that is firmly rooted in local expertise while contributing to our broader plans across Europe.”

Bobby Faith, managing director of third-party property management at Greystar, added: “Our approach to expanding third-party property management in Europe is deliberate and selective. We look to bring together businesses that are already respected in their local markets and have demonstrated consistent operating discipline over time.”

Dunleavy said: “For more than 20 years, MD Property & Living has evolved alongside Ireland’s institutional rental market, building a platform grounded in regulatory discipline, client alignment and operational depth.

“Joining Greystar allows us to accelerate that trajectory. With long-term backing and access to global expertise, we can continue scaling in Ireland while maintaining the standards, culture and client focus that define our business.”