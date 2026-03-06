What will €425,000 buy in France, Greece, Sweden, Barbados and Co Wexford?

Greece: Crete

This villa makes a feature of the Cretan materials used in the build, with exposed stone walls throughout the interiors. It is located right in the heart of Aggeliana village on the island of Crete, Greece. On the ground floor of the property there is a livingroom with access to the paved courtyard, a fully equipped kitchen, a bedroom and bathroom. Upstairs there is another bedroom with balcony and a third bedroom with an external staircase to the pool area. The pool is surrounded by a lawn and has a shaded pergola area.

Price: €425,000

€425,000 Agent: qps.com

Wexford: Curracloe

Number 10 Blakesglen Lower is in a quiet cul-de-sac of six detached houses in Curracloe. The beach and The Raven nature reserve are within walking distance, with Wexford town 8km away. The house has a floor area of 130sq m (1,399sq ft), with accommodation consisting of a livingroom, kitchen/diningroom, three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It is in turnkey condition and has a C3 energy rating. Outside, there is parking to the front and a side entrance to the rear garden, where there is a patio area, a lawn and garden shed.

Price: €425,000

€425,000 Agent: Keane Auctioneers

This Bordeaux property has a two-bed guest house as well as the four-bed main house

France: Aubeterre-sur-Dronne

This traditional detached house is within walking distance of the charming village of Aubeterre-sur-Dronne, which is 100km from Bordeaux in southwest France. The main house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, with a guest house to the side which has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property sits on just under an acre and has a swimming pool and covered dining area. It has been well maintained and has double-glazed windows, air conditioning and solar panels.

Price: €425,000

€425,000 Agent: beauxvillages.com

This lodge sits on a large plot in the province of Bohuslän on Sweden's west coast

Sweden: Bohuslän

This three-bedroom Swedish lodge sits on a generous plot with its own private boat berth and shared boathouse. It is located in Bohuslän, a coastal province on Sweden’s west coast renowned for its dramatic granite archipelago and approximately 8,000 rocky islands. The house itself has 75sq m (807sq ft) of accommodation with an open-plan kitchen and living area, three bedrooms and a bathroom. There is another building on the site that could be used as a guesthouse or a workshop. Both Oslo and Gothenburg are a 1.5-hour drive away.

Price: €425,000

€425,000 Agent: lansfast.se

The covered patio to this Barbados apartment becomes an extension of the living space

Barbados: Skeete’s Bay

There is only one bedroom in this apartment at Skeete’s Bay on the east coast of Barbados, but the total floor area of the property, indoor and out, comes to 114sq m (1,225sq ft). Inside there is the bedroom, bathroom and kitchen, with a covered patio area becoming an extension of the living spaces. Outside is an infinity pool with a spa tub and uninterrupted views over the Atlantic. The apartment is in the East Resort so would let very easily as a holiday rental when not in use.