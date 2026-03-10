Fingal County Council delays two major housing schemes

An artist's impression of the proposed Glenveagh housing scheme adjoining Belcamp Hall off the Malahide Rd in north Dublin.

Fingal County Council has delayed two major housing schemes proposed by Glenveagh, which together would deliver more than 2,100 new homes across north Dublin.

In December, the developer submitted separate Large-Scale Residential Development (LRD) applications for a combined 2,165 units: 1,350 homes on lands beside Belcamp Hall off the Malahide Road, and a further 815 at Flemington Lane in Balbriggan.

The Belcamp application followed Glenveagh’s €130 million acquisition last year of property from Gannon Homes, including the 119.5‑acre site.

The scheme envisages 802 houses and 296 apartments across eight blocks ranging from three to five storeys. Only one objection has been lodged, relating to changes in the proposed road layout serving the site.

Nevertheless, the council has paused the process, seeking extensive further information under 24 headings spread across nine pages.

It has asked Glenveagh to prepare a master plan for its full landholding in the area and raised concerns about public transport provision, warning the development could leave future residents reliant on cars for everyday travel.

The deadline for the developer’s response has been extended to August 7th.

Glenveagh’s separate Balbriggan proposal is smaller but has drawn far greater public opposition. That project includes 610 houses, 194 apartments and 11 later-living units. A total of 44 third-party submissions have been received.

In one, the Balscadden District Community Council argues that the proposal is too large in the absence of firm commitments on supporting infrastructure. It contends the scheme should either be refused or substantially revised to ensure transport and road improvements are delivered before any homes are occupied.

Andy Fagan, chair of the Hastings Estate Residents Association, wrote that while residents “support housing delivery”, they object to what they regard as overdevelopment, inadequate transport links and elements of the design that, in their view, undermine privacy, safety and long‑term community wellbeing.

Fingal County Council has also sought further information on the Balbriggan scheme, requesting the developer address issues relating to site layout, urban design and visual impact.