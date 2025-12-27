Glenveagh seeks planning permission for more than 800 homes in North Dublin

Apartments in the proposed development would be spread across five blocks. Photograph: Getty Images

Glenveagh Homes is seeking permission to build an 815-home development on the outskirts of Balbriggan, North Dublin.

The application was submitted last week by Glenveagh, one of the country’s largest home builders, and would involve a mix of houses and apartments.

The proposed Flemington South Large-scale Residential Development (LRD) would be located on 24.91 hectares of undeveloped land beside O’Dwyers GAA pitch on the outskirts of Balbriggan.

The development, if approved, would comprise 610 houses and 11 “later living” homes, as well as 194 apartments.

The bulk of the homes included in the LRD would be two-bed houses (329 of the total), with a further 254 three-bedroom properties and 38 four-bed properties.

The apartments in the proposed development would be spread across five blocks and made up of 52 studios, 81 one-beds, 51 two-beds and four three-bed apartments.

The development will also have two creches, 420sq m of commercial and retail space and a two-storey community pavilion.

Looping video of Balbriggan beach in north county Dublin. Video: Enda O'Dowd

An assessment carried out by planning consultants John Spain Associates, on behalf of the applicants, outlined how the proposed development was in line with the national planning framework goal of delivering an additional 500,000 homes by 2040.

The planners noted the homes would bolster the “residential accommodation availability of the area and cater to the increasing housing demand”.

Following agreement with the council, 1,037 car parking spaces will be part of the development, as well as 1,144 bicycle spaces.

Glenveagh is seeking a 10-year planning permission for the development and will build a C-ring road between the R122 and Flemington Lane, as well as 5.26 hectares of public open space.

The site of the proposed development was previously granted planning permission for a smaller development to Dean Swift Property Holdings, following an appeal to An Coimisiún Pleanála. Glenveagh later acquired the lands.

Glenveagh disclosed earlier this year that “the exit of the last remaining borrowers from Nama, and land bank sales by non-traditional landholders” allowed it to “opportunistically acquire” about 9,000 units across 14 sites. The total cost of the acquisitions was €285 million.

The home builder, which is listed on the Irish stock market as Glenveagh Properties plc, is developing sites in north Co Dublin. Earlier this month, it applied for permission for 1,350 homes, made up of 802 houses, 296 apartments across eight blocks, and 252 so-called walk-up apartments.

In a recent trading update, the Irish property company said it had more than doubled the number of homes it had completed in the first half of 2025 against the previous year.

The company finished 906 homes in the period, against 424 in the first six months of 2024, which contributed to a 124 per cent increase in revenue to €341.6 million.

Glenveagh noted its portfolio “continues to provide a solid foundation for future delivery” and expects it to support the delivery of between 2,600 and 3,600 homes each year through to 2030.

Glenveagh did not respond to a request for comment.