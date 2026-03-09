Zurich to buy Generali’s Irish insurance unit RedClick for €337m

Zurich Insurance’s Irish arm has agreed to buy RedClick Insurance from Italian insurer Generali for €337 million, in a deal that will propel it into the top three general insurers in the Republic.

The development is in line with Zurich’s retail strategy for its European business, the Swiss group said in a statement. It will transform its Irish market position to match that of its life insurance business.

The Irish Times reported in December that Zurich and Intact Insurance Ireland, previously known as RSA Ireland, were among a small numbers of parties still involved in the process as the sale reached an advanced stage.

The outcome will come as a surprise to many industry observers. Intact had been seen as the most likely buyer, especially after it emerged last month that Zurich was advancing on a much bigger deal in the UK with specialty insurer Beazley. The group agreed last week to buy Beazley for about £8.1 billion (€9.35 billion).

The RedClick deal in Ireland would mark a second change in ownership of that business in recent years. The insurer was acquired by Generali in early 2024 from US-based Liberty Mutual as part of a wider European transaction. The unit was subsequently rebranded as RedClick.

Zurich had been among final bidders for the Liberty Mutual assets in Europe, which included businesses in Ireland, Spain and Portugal.

The Irish business was originally set up as Quinn Insurance three decades ago by businessman Seán Quinn. It was taken over by Liberty Mutual in 2011 after falling into administration with a large hole in its balance sheet.

Generali hired Bank of America early last year to carry out a strategic review of the unit, which has an estimated 4.5 per cent share of the €4.5 billion general insurance market in the Republic, measured by annual gross written premiums. The investment bank started running a sale process later in the year as part of the review process.