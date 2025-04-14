Insurer RSA Ireland to be renamed Intact Insurance by the end of this year

RSA provides personal insurance through 123.ie, which will retain its name and branding. Photograph: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

The Irish subsidiary of UK insurer RSA is to be renamed as part of a rebranding of the wider group by its Canadian owners.

RSA Insurance Ireland, which owns the online insurer 123.ie and was once the largest general insurer in the Republic, will be called Intact Insurance by the end of the year, the company confirmed in a statement on Monday.

Canada’s Intact Financial Corporation and Danish insurer Tryg took over the group in 2021 and split the operations. Intact took on the group’s UK, Irish and Canadian businesses and certain other international units.

Intact provides commercial and speciality insurance through its RSA, NIG and FarmWeb brands in the Republic and personal insurance through 123.ie, which it acquired in 2010 from Dublin insurance broker Derek Richardson and which will retain its name and branding.

Kevin Thompson, chief executive of RSA Insurance Ireland and 123.ie, said the rebranding was a natural progression from the acquisition four years ago.

“This is an exciting new chapter for us as we become one global unified brand leveraging Intact’s global expertise to outperform for our customers,” he said. “Since the acquisition by Intact in 2021, we have been determined to profitably grow our business and play our role in the success of Intact.”

RSA has a storied history in the UK market. The company was founded in 1996 through the merger of two insurers, one of which – Sun Alliance – traced its history back to the early 18th century.

Intact, meanwhile, is the largest provider of property and casualty insurance, with total annual premiums of $24 billion Canadian dollars (€15.2 billion) last year.

Pretax operating profit within IFC’s UK & Ireland business topped €190 million in 2024, nearly double the previous year’s figure.

RSA Insurance Ireland was fined €3.5 million for regulatory breaches by the Central Bank of Ireland in 2018 relating to large loss claims and accounting irregularities between 2009 and 2013.