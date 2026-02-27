Business

Cork ice-cream maker Silver Pail to be acquired by Spain’s Grupo Alacant

Fermoy business is the country’s largest ice-cream manufacturer

Based in Fermoy, ice-cream maker Silver Pail employs about 100 people. Photograph: iStock
Based in Fermoy, ice-cream maker Silver Pail employs about 100 people. Photograph: iStock
Eoin Burke-Kennedy
Fri Feb 27 2026 - 08:482 MIN READ

Silver Pail, the country’s largest ice-cream manufacturer, is to be acquired by Spain’s Grupo Alacant for an undisclosed sum.

The Cork-based business was sold to investors in 2023 after it entered examinership but has returned to profitability since.

Based in Fermoy, it employs about 100 people.

2024 accounts for the company show revenue that year increased by 10 per cent to €26 million with pre-tax profits more than doubling to €1.3 million.

READ MORE

PTSB sale ramps up and what next for Trump’s tariffs

The weight-loss drug revolution looks like a winner for Ireland’s economy

AI is turning Ireland’s graduate recruitment market upside down

Ursula von der Leyen has a big political call to make on Mercosur deal

The company was on the brink of closure in 2021 after a surge in input costs related to higher milk and cream prices hit the bottom line. It entered examinership the following year before being taken over by Cork businessmen Paul and Niall Condon and Steve Dwyer.

Grupo Alacant,a subsidiary of European investment firm Investindustrial, is one of Europe’s leading ice cream manufacturers specialising in private label retailer brands.

It said it had entered into a definitive agreement, pending regulatory approval, to acquire Silver Dairy and that the combined group was expected to generate annual revenues of approximately €300 million.

It said Silver Pail had a production facility in Fermoy with capacity to deliver substantial growth.

“This acquisition will allow Grupo Alacant to accelerate its internationalisation strategy in the highly attractive UK and Irish markets and reinforce the combined group’s product portfolio, production and logistics capabilities, enabling the group to better serve its blue-chip customer base,” it said.

Sales director of Silver Pail Paul Condon: “We are very enthusiastic about our partnership with Grupo Alacant and believe this partnership will allow Silver Pail to become a leading player in the region for years to come supported by Grupo Alacant’s production expertise and broad product portfolio whilst remaining true to the qualities that make this business unique.”

Per Harkjaer, chairman of Group Alacant said: “We are convinced that this transaction will allow us to bring substantial value-add to our customers by combining our historical production expertise with Silver Pail’s local presence and relationships.”

“Furthermore, we intend to invest in Silver Pail’s industrial footprint and workforce to support Silver Pail’s continued development in the ice cream industry in the region,” he said.

  • From maternity leave to remote working: Submit your work-related questions here

  • Listen to Inside Business podcast for a look at business and economics from an Irish perspective

  • Sign up to the Business Today newsletter for the latest new and commentary in your inbox

Eoin Burke-Kennedy

Eoin Burke-Kennedy

Eoin Burke-Kennedy is Economics Correspondent of The Irish Times
Business Today

Business Today

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning