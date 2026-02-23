Tariff market reaction latest and support for nuclear power edges up

Get the latest business news and commentary from our expert business team in your inbox every weekday morning

Wall Street futures and the dollar slid in Asia overnight as confusion over US tariffs revived the “sell America” trade.

Gold gained and oil prices eased ahead of another round of talks between the United States and Iran due in Geneva on Thursday, with the risk of US military strikes lingering.

The energy transition is back in the news morning with new research from KPMG showing one in three Irish adults now backs the construction of nuclear power plants here, up from 28 per cent last year.

However, the report also suggests public concern about climate change has softened, with 54 per cent of adults concerned, down from 56 per cent a year earlier. The share who are “not very concerned” edged up to 18 per cent.

The climate has plenty to compete with when it comes to the issues exercising minds. A report from hoteliers today says 92 per cent of them are worried about the global economy and the potential impact of political uncertainty in key markets.

Mounting business costs and global uncertainty are also among the primary concerns facing hoteliers as they gather today for the Irish Hotels Federation’s 88th annual conference taking place in the Gleneagle, Killarney.

Elsewhere, FT columnist Pilita Clark is lamenting simpler times when you could join an online meeting at work without having to wonder if it was being recorded or not. Not so anymore, she writes.

Airport operator DAA has paid more than €50,000 to offset costs incurred by staff who had taken cases against the company at the Workplace Relations Commission. The company said the payments related to three cases which were taken over recent years. Martin Wall reports.

Meanwhile, as many of An Post’s customers – SMEs especially – are currently struggling with increases in postal prices, the company itself has just announced that it’s ahead of schedule when it comes to reducing its carbon footprint. Neil Briscoe spoke to the company.

In our latest Q&A, a reader asks: “If one spouse requires nursing home care and avails of the Fair Deal scheme and subsequently dies in the nursing home, is the living spouse expected to pay the Fair Deal scheme balance within one year of the death of their spouse and possibly lose their home in the subsequent sale?” Dominic Coyle offers a view.

Actor Stephen Brennan is not a saver. “It’s a fine aspiration, but one I’ve never really had, as life is always waiting in the wings to spoil my fun,” he tells Tony Clayton Lee in this week’s Me and My Money.

Finally, Moderna’s shares have been all over the place recently, not because of new data, but because regulators changed their minds.

The company’s mRNA flu vaccine has already been approved for review in the EU, Canada and Australia, but the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), under health secretary and vaccine sceptic Robert F Kennedy jnr, briefly decided it was unworthy of review. Stocktake has the details.