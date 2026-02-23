One in three Irish adults backs building nuclear power plants

Less than one in five think Ireland should phase out all fossil fuel generation. Photograph: Getty Images

One in three Irish adults now backs the construction of nuclear power plants here, up from 28 per cent last year, according to a report from KPMG.

The report, called Powering Tomorrow, explores public sentiment towards the energy transition and includes the findings of a nationally representative survey of 1,000 adults in December.

While opposition to nuclear remains at about 45 per cent, the increase in support here is mirrored internationally. At Cop30 in Belém, Brazil, two additional countries joined the declaration to triple global nuclear capacity by 2050, bringing the total to 33.

Endorsing countries include some of our nearest neighbours: France, the Netherlands and United Kingdom.

However, the report also suggests public concern about climate change has softened, with 54 per cent of adults concerned, down from 56 per cent in December 2024. The share who are “not very concerned” edged up to 18 per cent.

Less than one in five think Ireland should phase out all fossil fuel generation as soon as possible and rely on 100 per cent renewable energy sources. Uncertainty has grown to 14 per cent, up from 12 per cent.

Almost one-third believe Ireland should prioritise renewables while retaining some fossil fuel sources. Meanwhile, the proportion of people who support the development of renewable energy projects near where they live has reduced from 77 per cent to 71 per cent.

The impact on the local landscape remains the most cited concern, although it has eased from 60 per cent to 54 per cent. The rate of wildlife concerns remains broadly unchanged at 51 per cent, while safety concerns have increased by 7 per cent to 49 per cent.

Other reasons cited for opposition include impact on property (34 per cent), pollution (27 per cent), and blocked access routes (24 per cent).

The research shows 73 per cent back offshore wind energy projects, down from 78 per cent in 2024, and 69 per cent support onshore wind and solar energy projects, down from 72 per cent last year, signalling a softening for generation projects.

Fifty-nine per cent support “disruptive infrastructure projects” that reduce carbon emissions, compared to 61 per cent in 2024, and 55 per cent of respondents support projects that help Ireland reach its net-zero target, a decline from 58 per cent.

The “steady decline” in willingness to change diet for environmental reasons, from 38 per cent in 2023 to 31 per cent in December, was said to potentially reflect “green fatigue” and “growing awareness” of the scale of dietary change required to significantly reduce carbon footprints.

“The minuscule support for aviation fuel taxes at 19 per cent underscores Irish people’s unwillingness to bear direct financial costs for environmental benefits, especially when those costs are highly visible and linked to discretionary activities like holiday travel,” stated the report.

Could Simon Harris’s savings scheme for the ‘middle classes’ prove to be a sound investment? Listen | 38:27

The report said data centres represent a “pivotal opportunity” if their growth is aligned with renewable energy and storage.

“Data centres consume substantial electricity,” it said. “However, with the right investment and strategic planning, they can stimulate demand for new renewable generation and help balance the grid.

“For example, data centres equipped with battery storage could absorb surplus renewable power during peak generation and discharge to the grid at times of high demand, improving system stability while maximising the utilisation of renewables.”

Paul O’Brien, KPMG Ireland tax lead for energy, utilities and telecoms, said: “If investment in data centres is done correctly, they could become a critical component of Ireland’s net- zero strategies.

“They have the potential to balance the increased demand for electricity with the provision of essential services to businesses and consumers. In addition, data centres present an opportunity to attract inward investment from some of the world’s leading companies.”